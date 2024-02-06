FOURNA, Greece (AP) — Fourna, home to 180 people and hidden in the fir-tree covered mountains of central Greece, is a vanishing village that is determined to keep its place on the map.

A winding four-hour drive from Athens, it enjoys near total silence, periodically broken by church bells and howling dogs. Elderly residents measure the village’s chances of survival by the number of children enrolled at the local primary school.

Last year, there were only two.

But Fourna’s fortunes have been reversed by an unlikely and tireless partnership. The local schoolteacher, a Ph.D. student studying artificial intelligence, found common cause with the Rev. Constantine Dousikos, a burly Orthodox priest and former lumber machine operator who was ordained shortly before turning 50.

They started a despair-fueled campaign to attract families to Fourna, offering settling-in money raised from private donations and municipal programs.

It’s working: Two families have moved to the village, five more are on a 2025 wait list, and hundreds of others have made inquiries. Eight children now attend elementary classes.

Dousikos, equally at ease behind the wheel of his pickup or in front of the church altar, says the initiative was partly inspired by calls from the Orthodox church hierarchy urging clergy to promote family life.

“I think we did the obvious thing: Help the people here keep our village alive,” he says, standing in the Church of Transfiguration of Christ on the main square. “Of course, village life is not for everyone. You need to be good at manual work.”

Greece has one of the world’s oldest populations with 23% aged 65 or older in 2023, according to World Bank data. The central Greek region of Evrytania, home to Fourna, faces low birth rates and rural depopulation, with an average age of 56.2 – one of the three highest in the European Union.

Panagiota Diamanti, Fourna’s only elementary schoolteacher and co-founder of the family campaign “New Life in the Village,” says the urgency of the situation is palpable.

“If the kids don’t come, the teacher gets transferred and the school will close. And a closed school will never reopen,” she says. “We need bold action.”

More than 200 publicly run schools and kindergartens were shut down across Greece in the current school year due to low enrollment, many in remote parts of the country with sparse populations due to its mountainous mainland terrain and numerous small islands.

Several local authorities have reached out to the Fourna campaign, and asked Diamanti to help them start a similar program.

After class, she joins her eight students in a game of dodgeball at the school yard which overlooks Evrytania’s jagged mountains. The kids enjoy a local-celebrity status; their birthdays are often celebrated in the main village square.