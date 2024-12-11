All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 11, 2024

George Kresge Jr., who wowed talk show audiences as the The Amazing Kreskin, dies at age 89

NEW YORK (AP) — George Joseph Kresge Jr., who was known to generations of TV watchers as the mesmerizing entertainer and mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, has died at age 89.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - George Joseph Kresge Jr., better known as "The Amazing Kreskin," poses for a portrait in Toronto on April 24, 2007. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
FILE - George Joseph Kresge Jr., better known as "The Amazing Kreskin," poses for a portrait in Toronto on April 24, 2007. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Mentalist George Joseph Kresge, known as "The Amazing Kreskin," attends a screening of "The Great Buck Howard" in New York on March 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
FILE - Mentalist George Joseph Kresge, known as "The Amazing Kreskin," attends a screening of "The Great Buck Howard" in New York on March 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - George Joseph Kresge Jr., better known as "The Amazing Kreskin," poses for a portrait in Toronto on April 24, 2007. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
FILE - George Joseph Kresge Jr., better known as "The Amazing Kreskin," poses for a portrait in Toronto on April 24, 2007. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - George Joseph Kresge, better known as "The Amazing Kreskin," appears for the farewell episode for Regis Philbin of "Live! with Regis and Kelly", in New York on Nov. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
FILE - George Joseph Kresge, better known as "The Amazing Kreskin," appears for the farewell episode for Regis Philbin of "Live! with Regis and Kelly", in New York on Nov. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — George Joseph Kresge Jr., who was known to generations of TV watchers as the mesmerizing entertainer and mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, has died at age 89.

Kreskin's friend and former road manager, Ryan Galway, told The Associated Press that he died Tuesday at his home in Caldwell, New Jersey, where he spent much of his life. Galway said Kreskin had not been feeling well in recent weeks but otherwise did not provide a cause of death.

Inspired by the crime-fighting comic book character Mandrake the Magician, Kreskin launched his television career in the 1960s and remained popular for decades, making guest appearances on talk shows hosted by everyone from Merv Griffin to Johnny Carson to Jimmy Fallon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fans would welcome, if not entirely figure out, his favorite mind tricks — whether correctly guessing a playing card chosen at random, or, most famously, divining where his paycheck had been planted among the audience. He also hosted his own show in the 1970s, gave live performances and wrote numerous books, including “Secrets of the Amazing Kreskin” and “Mental Power Is Real.”

Although he was a talk show regular, one host wasn't amused by a Kreskin stunt. In 2002, he claimed that a UFO would appear over Las Vegas on the night of June 2, and added that he would donate $50,000 to charity if he was wrong. Hundreds of people gathered in the desert, in vain. Kreskin acknowledged to radio personality Art Bell that his prediction was a hoax, a way of proving that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks the year before had made people susceptible to manipulation. Bell called the ruse “lame, lame, lame” and banned him from his show.

Galway said that Kreskin continued to make live appearances well into his 80s, and only stopped earlier this year after injuring himself in a fall. Kreskin never married and left no immediate survivors.

“His career was his life. That was his marriage,” Galway said. “He was dedicated to his craft.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 11
Arguments over whether Luigi Mangione is a 'hero' offer a gl...
WorldDec. 11
FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden'...
WorldDec. 11
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 33 including children,...
WorldDec. 11
Homeland security officials meet with lawmakers about myster...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
WorldDec. 11
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
Wall Street gets back to climbing
WorldDec. 11
Wall Street gets back to climbing
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
WorldDec. 11
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
Syrians flock to morgues looking for loved ones who perished in Assad's prisons
WorldDec. 11
Syrians flock to morgues looking for loved ones who perished in Assad's prisons
Rape allegation against Jay-Z won’t impact NFL's relationship with music mogul, AP sources say
WorldDec. 11
Rape allegation against Jay-Z won’t impact NFL's relationship with music mogul, AP sources say
House voting on $895B defense bill with military pay raise, ban on transgender care for minors
WorldDec. 11
House voting on $895B defense bill with military pay raise, ban on transgender care for minors
These Palestinians disappeared after encounters with Israeli troops in Gaza
WorldDec. 11
These Palestinians disappeared after encounters with Israeli troops in Gaza
NFL and Nike extend their partnership with a 10-year deal, will focus on growing the sport globally
WorldDec. 11
NFL and Nike extend their partnership with a 10-year deal, will focus on growing the sport globally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy