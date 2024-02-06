My interest in photography began in the late 1950s. During that period, there were cameras we called box cameras. My family had one, and my interest turned toward this camera. Years later, I became interested in the printing of photos. I was fortunate to receive a contact negative printer box. During the early and mid-1960s, I became more involved in the various aspects of photography. I guess you could say my focus was what I saw in God’s design in the object of the photo.

In 1964, I joined the Air Force. In 1966, I was stationed in Japan. There, I purchased my first Yashica 35mm camera. Years later, I purchased a Nikon 35mm reflect camera and began a deeper photography quest. As I aged, my interest deepened, and I purchased a more advanced Canon 35mm camera.