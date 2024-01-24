Jackson public school district maintaining educational focus

Editorial

Jackson folks take more than a little pride in their community. From their business community to the city's parks, Jacksonians wear their city's successes on their sleeve, with good reason.

Add the most recent comprehensive public schools assessment from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as another reason to be proud.

Jackson R-2 School District scored 85.5% on the department's 2022-23 annual performance report, the highest score in the region and a significant 10% improvement from its previous score. The report measures various aspects of the district's overall performance -- standardized test scores and attendance rates among them. At a time when many districts across the state (70%) had lower scores from the previous year, Jackson loudly bucked that trend.

"This APR score puts Jackson in the top 10% of all K-12 districts in the state of Missouri. We are so proud of Team Jackson," beamed Janelle Pope, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

Pope recently told the Southeast Missourian the high marks reflect the faculty's and staff's "relentless pursuit of student success", and these successes resulted from the district's focus on fundamentals.

English Language Arts scores rose after the district implemented a literacy program to help teachers understand student needs and a literacy intervention program that helps identify and close skill gaps early, which helps provide "a strong foundation for reading success".

This focus on literacy extends beyond academic achievement in language components, helping students in other areas, as shown by the district's "on track" scores in math, science and social studies. When youngsters can read well, comprehend what they read and put their thoughts into coherent writings, they are on their way toward overall educational achievement and individual success down the road.

Finally, the district raised its scores regarding dual enrollment Advanced Placement courses, which allow students to gain high school and collegiate credit at the same time, preparing them for life beyond their high school graduation.

At a time when public schools across the nation have felt internal and external pressures -- raising teacher salaries, improving infrastructure and technology and providing age-appropriate curricular and extra-curricular materials and activities -- Jackson's district has excelled by keeping its shoulder to the simple, unpretentious wheel of reading, writing and arithmetic.

Jackson R-2 School District's example is one other districts would do well to follow.