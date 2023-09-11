Motorcycle, car shows are fun events to check out in downtown Cape

Editorial

If you like cool cars and motorcycles, there are a couple of events that should be on radar this month.

The Motorcycle Cannonball is scheduled to stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau. The public can stop by the John Boardman Pavilion on South Main Street from 4 to 6:30 p.m. as the group of nearly 100 bikers make their fifth of 16 stops. The 17-day trek covers 3,800 miles from Virginia Beach, Virginia, to Oceanside, California. The cross-country trip started Thursday, Sept. 7, and is set to culminated on Sunday, Sept. 24.

This is not the first time for the group to stop in Cape Girardeau. The group was last in Cape Girardeau in 2021. One of the organizers said at the time how much they enjoyed the local stop. "The city takes care of us," racer Jason Sims told the Southeast Missourian at the time. "It's a great community."

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Following the motorcycle event, Manifolds on Main Street will be on deck. The largest annual car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17.

The 45th annual show is hosted by River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape, and features more than 250 cars and trucks along Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. Attendees can stop by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The car show has free admission.

Vehicles on display range from 1900 models through the current year. If you would like to enter your ride in the show, registration begins at 8 a.m. Proceeds from registration fees (which is $20) benefit local not-for-profits.

These are two fun events in Cape Girardeau. If you are fascinated by bikes and cars or just want to enjoy a fun day looking at motorcycles and interesting vehicles, the Motorcycle Cannonball and Manifolds on Main Street are two good events to consider. And to all the visitors in town, welcome to Cape Girardeau.