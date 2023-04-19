News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Adult and Teen Challenge to build transition dorm
Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America held its annual banquet over the weekend at the Show Me Center. The faith-based drug rehabilitation program helps men overcome the struggle of addiction. The Christian ministry has an impressive track record of helping its students make important life changes.
The theme of this year's banquet was "Bridge the Gap", which highlighted a new opportunity for the organization to build a transition dorm.
"When our students graduate, many of them don't have a job or have a place to go. So we're going to build a transition house. I've already got students and graduates that want to go into this. And then we have employers here in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area that will want to hire these guys," executive director James Bolin told the Southeast Missourian prior to the event. "So there's a great need here. Employers need workers, and I have graduates here that need jobs. The only thing we're missing is the dorm to house them."
This certainly sounds like a good idea. While graduates can do well in the program, it's important to have a game plan for life after Adult and Teen Challenge. And that includes work and living arrangements. Certainly many employers are still looking for workers. This could be a good path to help many graduates transition.
We applaud Adult and Teen Challenge for the work they do in helping men overcome addiction and pointing them to Christ. Thank you to all those who have rallied behind the organization to help it succeed.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (4/19/23)Getting the IRS off the backs of hardworking familiesEvery April when Americans file their taxes, they're reminded just how much of their hard-earned money goes straight into Uncle Sam's pocket. On top of that, they have the added headache of having to worry that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
-
Column (4/19/23)DeSantis presidential campaign far from overThe Ron DeSantis presidential campaign sure was good while it lasted. The conventional wisdom has turned so decidedly against the Florida governor that he's getting buried a couple of months before he even announces. There's flaming out on the...
-
-
Column (4/18/23)The Biden 10-step plan for global chaosWhy is French President Emmanuel Macron cozying up to China while trashing his oldest ally, the United States? Why is there suddenly talk of discarding the dollar as the global currency? Why are Japan and India shrugging that they cannot follow the...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/17/23)Congratulations to Polivick, Brunke at Cape's Public WorksA longtime city leader will retire this summer, and another who has served in a couple different roles in Cape Girardeau city government will take the helm of an important department. Stan Polivick has been on staff with the City of Cape Girardeau...
-
Column (4/17/23)The slippery slope of the Second AmendmentIn order to develop solutions to mass shootings in this country, we must first establish a foundation of fact that everyone can agree on. Yes, I'm talking about the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. A question I often get in...
-
Column (4/17/23)Save the planet from a President NewsomMy governor, Gavin Newsom, has finally found an excuse to get out of the state he's been tyrannizing for the last three years. He's going around to red states like Florida, telling them how they're the ones that are doing everything wrong. While...
-
-
-
-
Column (4/15/23)The Fed has more than a 'credibility' problemI have heard some people say that the Federal Reserve has a credibility problem. The agency missed the biggest inflation spike since the 1980s, was slow to start rolling back pandemic policies and failed to spot the risks that some banks, such as...
-
Editorial (4/14/23)Editorial: Next Project recognizes students doing big things in communityEvery day, you'll find at least one story in the Southeast Missouri about young people doing impressive things in this community. From sports to the arts and academics to community engagement projects, it's all really impressive. In recent years, a...
-
Column (4/13/23)Putin's sinister tradition of the Russian war machineVladimir Putin and his war machine get more respect than they deserve from the West. This may seem a bit counterintuitive. After all, just 9% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Russia and the International Criminal Court has recently issued an...
-
Editorial (4/12/23)Seven Cape County families recognized as Missouri Century FarmsThere was a short business item in the Southeast Missourian last month we think deserves to be highlighted. The Missouri Century Farms program honors those whose families have owned a farm in the state for 100 or more consecutive years. In its 2022...
-
Column (4/12/23)Muslims turning the tide in the school culture warsIn a slap to Muslim girls at Stuyvesant High School, the school is canceling single-sex swim lessons, even though swim instruction is required to graduate. That forces the girls to choose between preserving their modesty and getting a diploma. Count...
-
Editorial (4/10/23)Editorial: A community rallies after deadly tornado rips through Bollinger CountyWe're accustomed to severe weather in the Midwest. It's not uncommon for tornado watches and warnings to be issued. We get text alerts and push notifications on our phones. Watch weather reports on television and online. And head to the basement...
-
Editorial (4/8/23)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/5/23)Cairo grocery store project could help jumpstart communityAsk economic developers what a community needs to grow, and the answers will focus on various types of infrastructure. Traditional -- highways, rail/river access, power and water. Educational -- good elementary and secondary schools, higher...
-
Editorial (4/3/23)Junior Music Festival celebrates 30 years in CapeFor several decades, music students have performed in Cape Girardeau as part of the Junior Music Festival. The event allows students, ages 18 and younger, to demonstrate their skills and musicianship in front of a judge and receive a rating. Each...
-
-
Editorial (3/31/23)Editorial: Palm Sunday offers opportunity to understand the power of the GospelThis weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday. It's an important week for Christians to honor the life of Christ, his sacrifice and resurrection, and the eternal hope provided through His gift...
-
Editorial (3/29/23)Editorial: Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri; go voteThis is not a presidential election year. Its not even a mid-term year. But on Tuesday, April 4, voters in Missouri will head to the polls. And make no mistake, this election is important. While national media places much importance on our...
-
Editorial (3/27/23)Thompson Rehder legislation reduces 'bureaucratic regulations'There's legislation making its way through the Missouri General Assembly that would reduce regulations for patients seeking vaccinations. Senate Bill 41, filed by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-District 27), would allow pharmacists to administer...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.