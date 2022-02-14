Why we celebrate Valentine's Day

Editorial

Today we celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage.

The day is often marked by the giving of Valentines  cards, flowers, chocolates and nice dinners all favorites. But there is a powerful story behind it all, one of deep conviction and, indeed, love.

The Roman priest Valentine was sentence to die Feb. 14 about A.D. 270. His crime: Defying a Roman edict and marrying couples in secret.

At the time, it was thought unmarried soldiers were better fighters than married soldiers. Emperor Claudias, known for his persecution of the church, banned the marrying of young people.

Valentine was sentenced to a brutal execution, but he knowingly pursued what he believed to be right and just, regardless of the consequences. His love for others and serving God took priority.

Marriage is indeed something to be celebrated. Families in healthy marriages succeed in many ways  financially, emotionally and their children are better off. We are often inspired to read about couples who celebrate milestone anniversaries of 40, 50 and 60-plus years of marriage. It's a testament not only to longevity but their commitment to each other. It's more than a feeling. It's a choice to love, honor and cherish, choosing daily to fight for one another and the love you share.