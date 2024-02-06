Your rights at stake in Trump trials

When the American Civil Liberties Union goes to bat for Donald Trump, it's a red flag. The ACLU generally fights for far-left causes.

But the ACLU always has championed the rights of the accused. This time, the accused is Trump.

The ACLU is protesting a gag order imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan on Oct. 17 to silence Trump, at the request of federal prosecutor Jack Smith. Trump has called Smith a "thug."

Chutkan's order bars Trump from making any statements "targeting" Smith, the witnesses in the case or the judge herself. Trump's lawyers appealed. Chutkan paused the gag order for several days but reinstated it on Sunday.

The ACLU is backing Trump's right to speak.

Whether you like Trump or hate him, watch this battle. If prosecutors can silence a former president, think what they could do to you.

The ACLU argues the gag order violates Trump's First Amendment rights and the public's right to hear Trump's views so they can decide "whether he deserves to be elected again."

History and the Bill of Rights are on Trump's side.

In 1987, a trial court attempted to gag Rep. Harold Ford, on trial for selling influence. An appeals court struck down the gag order.

That appeals court ruled that "the defendant, a Democrat, a black congressman who represents a largely black constituency in Memphis, is entitled to attack the alleged political motives of the Republican administration which he claims is persecuting him because of his political views and his race." The judges added "he has the right to express his outrage."

So does Trump. The battle over Trump's gag order is a mirror image of the Ford case.

In 1999, another federal appeals court suspended a gag against Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Brown, who was facing criminal charges. The court reasoned that silencing Brown would deprive him of the right to defend himself to the electorate as he ran for reelection.

On Monday, when Chutkan reinstated her gag order, she declared that "the First Amendment rights of participants in criminal proceedings must yield, when necessary, to the orderly administration of justice."