Yes, we are making kids trans

We are going to look back years from now and wonder how we failed young girls so badly.

Between social media and fashionable gender theories, we are making teenage girls depressed, anxious and trans.

In a Substack essay the other day, a mother wrote of her daughter: “She was among the last of her small group of biologically female friends to socially transition. It was mid-pandemic, and she spent most of her time with her best friend, who had, unbeknown to me, shown her hours upon end of transgender entertainment on YouTube and TikTok.”

Of course that is going to have an effect, although there is a massive effort to deny it among trans activists and in much of the media.

The Geico gecko can convince us to buy car insurance. Trump can post a meme on Truth Social and it can convince someone to go take a baseball bat to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Someone can use the wrong pronoun and it can convince a trans person to harm himself or herself. But what can’t possibly happen, we are supposed to believe, is that the constant discussion and celebration of transgenderism might convince confused young people to decide they are nonbinary or trans.

Even some trans advocates are willing to admit this makes no sense. Marci Bowers, president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, told the progressive New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg: “There are people in my community who will deny that there’s any sort of ‘social contagion’ — I shouldn’t say social contagion, but at least peer influence on some of these decisions. I think that’s just not recognizing human behavior.”

Bowers is an exception, though. It is taken as an article of faith among trans activists and much of the left that social contagion is a pernicious myth.