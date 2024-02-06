Yes, I'm a senior citizen; I earned it

Way back what seems like a million years ago, I was a senior in high school. Fast forward in time and I was a senior in college.

Fast forward again and I was blessed with a son. He became a junior which made me a senior once again.

Many years and countless calendar pages later, I reach a magical age where I became a senior citizen.

You see where this is going.

But now a growing number of my age peers are rebelling against the term "senior citizen" as patronizing, demeaning, discriminatory and hurtful.

I discovered this age-related movement by reading a letter to the editor of a Kansas City newspaper.

An Overland Park resident penned a letter outlining her objections to the "senior citizen" label. And she's not alone.

Last year the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society began requiring its writers to use the term "older adults" when describing individuals age 65 and older.

And now, we in this age bracket are being instructed to shun senior citizen discounts and refuse the age incentive pricing unless the term "older adult" is substituted.

The letter writer pointed out that no other age group is identified with "patronizing" labels such as adolescents, young adults, middle-age adults and now older adults.