Women for Trump co-chair champions President's success

At only 27 years of age, Madison Gesiotto's resume is impressive. Attorney, Miss Ohio USA winner, political columnist and Fox News contributor. She can now add National Women for Trump co-chair to her vitae.

Gesiotto was in town Thursday to speak at a fundraiser benefiting state Rep. Holly Rehder, a Republican candidate for Missouri Senate. She spoke with me prior to taking the stage about how she got involved in politics and why President Trump's agenda matters -- especially to women.

The Ohio native's passion for politics started at an early age. Her father suggested to her as a child that she would one day go to law school and get involved in the political arena. But it wasn't until college that she really engaged. While an undergraduate at The Ohio State University, Gesiotto was an intern for the 2012 Mitt Romney campaign. Following the general election loss, Gesiotto said she realized the Republicans needed a real fighter.

"I don't think he was the fighter that President Trump is," she told me, qualifying that she still believes the now-senator Romney would have made a better chief executive than former President Barack Obama.

As she continued her education and participated in the 2014 Miss USA contest as Ohio's representative, Gesiotto met Donald Trump. A year later their paths crossed again at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Washington, D.C. She said Trump talked to her about law school and gave career advice as she considered starting a small business.

"That always kind of stuck with me, because in politics you meet a lot of people who, honestly, unless they think you're important they don't want to shake your hand, don't want to spend the time to talk to you," she said.