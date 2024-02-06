Woke disinformation is more powerful than Russia

Why do the Russians need to bother spreading disinformation when our own domestic sources do a much better job at it?

We just went through a four-year national obsession with Kremlin disinformation. It supposedly swayed the 2016 presidential election. It was "sowing divisions" in American society. It accounted for the discovery of Hunter Biden's laptop during the 2020 election.

Social media companies were excoriated for allegedly letting Russian disinfo poison their networks, and the American mind.

There was nothing that some Russian operators -- spending a pittance -- couldn't do. The former Time magazine managing editor and Obama state department official Richard Stengel wrote a book called "Information Wars: How We Lost the Global Battle Against Disinformation and What We Can Do About It." According to Stengel, the Russians had mounted "an unprecedented attack against the very foundation of our democracy."

The Russians were amateurs, though. If they really knew what they were doing, they'd spread rank lies about election reforms passed by an American state, make the deceptions so pervasive that the president of the United States would casually repeat them, unjustifiably dredge up memories of a terrible period of repression in America, relentlessly racialize the debate, and intimidate corporate America into thoughtlessly entering the partisan fight and discrediting itself with a significant segment of the population.

No, Russian trolls operating somewhere in St. Petersburg didn't undertake this highly successful information operation against the Georgia election law -- Stacey Abrams and her allies in media and politics did.

If the Russians had the requisite skill, they'd spread the false story that a talented American governor had sold out his citizens by letting a campaign contribution distort his distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, suppressing all facts to the contrary and stoking yet more conspiratorial thinking about the governor among his political opponents.