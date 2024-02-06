With Drury Award, Gary Rust shows that hard work and kindness matter

I'm proud to call Gary Rust my father. No one is a stranger to him. He celebrates all people, but especially those who apply themselves to improve the world around them. He is loyal, hard working, playful, generous, insatiably curious, loving and visionary. On Thursday he was recognized by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce with the first-ever Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award.

Listening to Chuck Drury read some of his accomplishments -- and hearing Drury describe his local impact -- tears welled in the eyes of my 84-year-old father, and he reached to put his hand on his wife's shoulder. Together, they have achieved much, and throughout the journey, the mutual respect and adoration carried between them have been a source of strength and joy, even after tragedy has struck, including the death of their first child in a Thanksgiving eve car wreck that also cost the lives of his wife's father and sister and badly injured her mother.

When he reached the podium to accept the award after Drury's glowing remarks and a brief video featuring comments about him from former Sen. Jack Danforth, Local Media Association President Nancy Lane and former Cape Girardeau mayors Jay Knudtson and Harry Rediger, this is what he said.

Remarks by Gary Rust

"It's like being at your own funeral," he joked.

"I'm really honored to receive this award. I have such a high regard for the Drury family and what they've done. They are some of the great entrepreneurs in this area and the state and, actually, the whole Midwest.

"Here with us tonight is a guy I think the highest of, and that's Charlie Drury. Give him a round of applause.

"Charlie and I, incidentally, have something in common. We both married Central High School cheerleaders around about the same time. Shirley Drury and my wife Wendy.

"We also have something in common, our fathers didn't go to college. My father quit high school his sophomore year. It was during the depression, so he could get out and make some money. We all learned to work and were Christian families, the Drury's and Rusts. We worked, we made mistakes and we learned from them.

"I started, and they mentioned it on the video, I hadn't seen that. I certainly hadn't seen Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson try to say something nice about me.

"I started in business at Rust & Martin with my two brothers, and the three of us didn't know much about furniture, but we worked hard. We made mistakes, and we learned. After a couple years we were recognized as the outstanding home furnishing store in the country in a population under 50,000. Then I got involved in some political activity and got my education in a lot of things. I ran for Congress in this district and lost. It was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me.

"You win by losing every once in a while.

"While I was running in the 10th district I visited most of the newspapers throughout the district, and I saw how important the newspapers were to their communities. So I came back and saw we had a little weekly newspaper for sale in Cape Girardeau. I borrowed $15,000 from my father. I had no money.