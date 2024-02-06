Wishing Hudson's class of 2017 well

I have been in New York state for more than a week. My old stomping grounds. I was honored to deliver the commencement address to Hudson City School District's (HCSD) class of 2017 on Friday.

I taught in the district for more than 17 years, and many of the students who graduated Friday were in my class. As I shared during my speech, I am keenly aware that when I taught these kids, which they were then, they had just started a new school, so they arrived to start a new season -- a pivotal one at that. They had to find their way to classes, learn to open their lockers, digest new information from new teachers. They were mousey and afraid to speak up. That didn't last long; it may have taken a day until they took over the school! I had the honor of being one of those teachers to guide them at that defining seventh-grade moment, and I had the honor of ushering them through this even more defining moment as I delivered the final speech of their high school career.

"The Wizard of Oz" taught us, "There's no place like home," so returning for this occasion was something I looked forward to. I was humbled and proud to have been asked to speak. When I entered the building, students greeted me, and I couldn't help but be gripped by how much three-and-a-half-years change people from girls and boys to young women and men.

I refreshed my memory, took pictures with former students, and took in the moment. My speech was designed to let the graduates know that everyone celebrates their success and that we are proud of them. However, I pointed out that the focus could not only be about looking backward; it had to be about moving forward. There's a reason they call it "commencement," I explained.

Using personal stories from my time in the classroom as a teacher and gym as a coach, as well as other stories to drive home my points, I shared with the graduates that they were created with a purpose and that they were prepared for the obstacles that await. The audience's engagement was evident through their expressions, ovations and laughter. Many graduates and attendees told me after what the speech meant to them and that they were inspired. This was the plan, for at the beginning of my speech, I told them that I didn't drive 19 hours to give a cute speech and that the speech I gave, if applied, would be life-changing.

I told this class that they should not be surprised by obstacles and not sidetracked when not everyone applauds or acknowledges their success. Haters hate! But lovers love, so I said that there will also be those who walk faithfully alongside them.