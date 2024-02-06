Winning arguments, losing humanity

Some folks love winning their arguments even if it means losing their humanity. The need to win at all costs is not confined to a particular arena, such as sports; its rampancy in politics, therefore, should surprise no one.

Immigration has long been a source of conversation and was ramped up on June 16, 2015, when Donald Trump announced his candidacy and immediately caused furor with his comments about illegal immigrants -- comments that have been taken out of context ever since. The debate has grown increasingly hotter, and things are certainly at a fever pitch now, with the separation of children from parents.

I admit I am nowhere close to being as well-versed on what is going on with this situation as some. I no longer engross myself 24/7 in every nook, cranny and nuance of news and politics. I stopped that a few months ago. I just can't do it anymore, and, frankly, I don't want to do it anymore. I want to keep up with what's going on, yes, but I don't want to swim -- and drown -- in the minutia/manure. Thus, I am no expert on this current drama, but I've seen and read enough to share some thoughts, particularly as pertaining to human (in)decency.

Immigration is, was and always will be complicated. Add children to the mix -- add children to any mix -- and it becomes even more complicated. We could debate the ins and outs of the immigration system and the laws regarding it from here until eternity, and we would come up with more questions than answers. It's a process that must be worked out nonetheless, as difficult as that is.

I sympathize with people from other countries who want a better life. I understand the temptation to risk everything to secure that life. I believe, also, in the law, which we are to obey. I expect a president and law enforcement agencies to enforce the law. And I realize a nation's right -- and obligation -- to secure its borders. Without borders, we don't have a country, and without a country, we have no identity, and we have chaos. So, absolutely, this is an issue that evokes passionate reactions and emotions.

But how are we reacting and emoting?

I have witnessed some people blaming President Trump's "xenophobia" and others highlighting Democrats' refusal to work with Republicans on immigration. I have heard the emotional pleas on behalf of the children, and I've seen the accusations that children are being used as political ploys. The arguments are numerous and wide-ranging.

"The children are not at fault, so why are we punishing them for their parents' crime?"