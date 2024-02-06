Winning arguments, losing humanity

Some folks love winning their arguments even if it means losing their humanity. The need to win at all costs is not confined to a particular arena, such as sports; its rampancy in politics, therefore, should surprise no one.
Immigration has long been a source of conversation and was ramped up on June 16, 2015, when Donald Trump announced his candidacy and immediately caused furor with his comments about illegal immigrants -- comments that have been taken out of context ever since. The debate has grown increasingly hotter, and things are certainly at a fever pitch now, with the separation of children from parents.
I admit I am nowhere close to being as well-versed on what is going on with this situation as some. I no longer engross myself 24/7 in every nook, cranny and nuance of news and politics. I stopped that a few months ago. I just can't do it anymore, and, frankly, I don't want to do it anymore. I want to keep up with what's going on, yes, but I don't want to swim -- and drown -- in the minutia/manure. Thus, I am no expert on this current drama, but I've seen and read enough to share some thoughts, particularly as pertaining to human (in)decency.
Immigration is, was and always will be complicated. Add children to the mix -- add children to any mix -- and it becomes even more complicated. We could debate the ins and outs of the immigration system and the laws regarding it from here until eternity, and we would come up with more questions than answers. It's a process that must be worked out nonetheless, as difficult as that is.
I sympathize with people from other countries who want a better life. I understand the temptation to risk everything to secure that life. I believe, also, in the law, which we are to obey. I expect a president and law enforcement agencies to enforce the law. And I realize a nation's right -- and obligation -- to secure its borders. Without borders, we don't have a country, and without a country, we have no identity, and we have chaos. So, absolutely, this is an issue that evokes passionate reactions and emotions.
But how are we reacting and emoting?
I have witnessed some people blaming President Trump's "xenophobia" and others highlighting Democrats' refusal to work with Republicans on immigration. I have heard the emotional pleas on behalf of the children, and I've seen the accusations that children are being used as political ploys. The arguments are numerous and wide-ranging.
"The children are not at fault, so why are we punishing them for their parents' crime?"
"When a U.S. citizen gets arrested for a crime and is incarcerated, he is separated from his children also. No one seems to care about that. Why do people think an illegal immigrant should get a privilege a citizen is not afforded?"
"Locking these kids up in these detention centers is inhumane."
"Have you seen the facilities? They are extremely comfortable. Kids go to school, go on field trips, and are treated well."
We could go on and on, and there is some validity in every point, I'm sure.
But some of these points are devoid of anything but a desire to win an argument. No matter how much I believe in the law, no matter where I stand on this issue, I cannot help but be saddened by it all, as are many others. President Trump demonstrated this himself on Wednesday when he signed the executive order to halt forced separations: "We're going to have strong, very strong borders, but we're going to keep the families together. I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated."
Then there are those who aren't at all moved, except to pounce on an opportunity to win a political point for their side. For some, it's, "Oh, well, it sucks to be you!" -- and back to the point tally.
This state we humans find ourselves in saddens and concerns me, as if the situation itself weren't sad and concerning enough. Though we cannot function as a society ruled by emotion, politics that supersede human response are politics of which I want no part. I'm not suggesting the sadness of the situation should prevail over rational approaches. I'm not saying how we feel should trump the law. I'm just saying we should, at the very least, feel! I am saying, too, that when one is so politically minded as not to care that we're talking about human beings, we have reached a new low. When a political talking point is hurled without any sense of humanity at all, we've got issues larger than illegal immigration and border security. I find that people are more robots now than they are humans. Some folks recognize the complexity of the issue and, even in disagreements, at least empathize. Others just go down their political checklist, appearing to have no pulse at all. At the end of the day, as long as they've won the argument, they don't mind that they've lost their heart.
Stand for the law, sure, but understand this: It's not only all right -- meaning okay -- to feel conflicted about this, but it's actually right period. It's not a sign you're selling out; it's a sign you're still human.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
