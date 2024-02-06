Will a hard-left turn lead to pushback?

The corruption of the Renaissance Church prompted the Reformation, which in turn sparked a Counter-Reformation of reformist, and more zealous, Catholics.

The cultural excesses and economic recklessness of the Roaring '20s were followed by the bleak, dour and impoverished years of the Great Depression.

The 1960s counterculture led to Richard Nixon's landslide victory in 1972, as "carefree hippies" turned into careerist "yuppies."

So social, cultural, economic and political extremism prompt reactions -- and sometimes counterreactions.

The Bush-Clinton-Obama continuum of 24 years cemented the bipartisan fusion administrative state. Trump and his "Make America Great Again" agenda were its pushback.

The counterreaction to the populism of the Trump reset -- or Trump himself -- is as of yet unsure.

Joe Biden's tenure may mark a return to business as usual of the Bush-Clinton years. Or, more likely, it will accelerate the current hard-left trajectory.

Either way, it seems that Biden is intent on provoking just such a pushback by his record number of early and often radical executive orders -- a tactic candidate Biden condemned.

On almost every issue -- open borders, blanket amnesties, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, promoting the Green New Deal, and hard-left appointees -- Biden is touting positions that likely do not earn 50% public support.

When Biden made a Faustian bargain with his party's hard-left-wing of Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to win the election, he took on the commitment to absorb some of their agenda and to appoint their ideologues.

But he also soon became either unwilling or unable to stand up to them.

Now they -- and the country -- are in a revolutionary frenzy. The San Francisco Board of Education has voted to rename more than 40 schools honoring the nation's best -- Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln -- largely on racist grounds that they are dead, mostly white males.

Statues continue to fall. Names change.

The iconic dates, origins and nature of America itself continue to be attacked to meet leftist demands. And still, it is not enough for the new McCarthyites.

Social media are banning tens of thousands. Silicon Valley and Wall Street monopolies go after smaller upstart opponents.