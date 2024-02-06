Why isn't Joe Biden a threat to democracy?

Joe Biden's video announcing his reelection bid makes much of his supposed defense of democracy.

If it weren't for that, it strongly implies, he'd be happy to decamp to Rehoboth Beach to a content retirement rather than stay on the job until age 86, guarding against threats to the republic.

There is no doubt that Donald Trump's conduct after the 2020 election was a disgrace, but Trump's failings don't excuse Biden's lapses. One would think posing as a defender of our system would force Biden to be more fastidious about his own relationship to our institutions and norms, although that doesn't seem to have occurred to him.

Biden has shown himself to be a determined enemy of the rule of law and constitutional constraints on the power of the executive branch. This is one of the most consequential aspects of his presidency.

Put aside the big kahuna, the student-debt forgiveness, which has no plausible basis in law, and the ongoing treatment of immigration law as a mere suggestion. Just consider the acts that have been in the news the past couple of weeks: the frank defiance of the Comstock Act prohibition on sending abortion-inducing substances through the mail; the rewriting of Title IX on the fly to include gender identity and to impose new nationwide rules on schools regarding males in women's sports; and the distortion of the rules to make illegal immigrants covered under DACA -- itself the product of an edict with no basis in the law about a decade ago -- eligible for Obamacare.

All of this alone would be a pretty good record of lawlessness. None of it rates, but it should.

First, in a nation of laws, ignoring, or defying, the law is simply wrong, period, full stop.