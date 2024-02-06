Why HPC voted to remove Confederate monument

The Historic Preservation Commission is a volunteer board that encourages and engages in activities pertaining to the preservation of the city's historic resources. The commission welcomed the mayor's request to review the C.S.A. Monument and provide a recommendation to the city council. It was a unique meeting but aligned with our purpose as a commission.

The commission approached this issue from the viewpoint of historic preservationist and exhaustively researched for this discussion. The commission considered recommendations from The National Trust for Historic Preservation, the history of both the monument and the local United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter, the actions of other local government organizations, and many other resources.

The HPC unanimously passed a recommendation for the immediate removal of the Confederate States of America (CSA) monument from Iver's Square and that the monument be stored until such time a permanent home can be found for the monument, which includes a covenant to insure it is appropriately contextualized. In addition, the new home should not be on public property or supported by public funding.

We reached this decision by considering the "historic" nature of the monument, the appropriateness of its location, the context in which it was erected, and the stance of experts in the field.