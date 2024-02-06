Why Cape Girardeau needs to support the use tax

On Nov. 2 you are being asked to vote and support the use tax to cover out-of-state sales and Internet sales.

This community has been very supportive of the City of Cape Girardeau and its various needs throughout the years and has passed various sales taxes to support very worthy projects.

Starting in 2005, the city approved the Transportation Trust Fund I and has subsequently approved five extensions of the trust fund. The sales tax has helped fund repair of streets, sidewalks and installation of new streets.

This community has supported the sales tax on hotel, motels and restaurants for the Shawnee Sports Complex, the Osage building and SportsPlex among other projects. All of these projects have benefited the city and helped be paid for by visitors to our community using our services.

Sales taxes within the City of Cape Girardeau makeup approximately 60% of the city's general operating budget, and over the past several years the city's sales tax revenue has been declining because of the Internet sales revolution, Amazon and other out-of-state transactions. The city gets no revenue from these out-of-state sales or the Internet sales.