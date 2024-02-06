Who says bipartisan cooperation is dead?

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are proving that even sworn enemies can cooperate to promote one another's political interests.

President Biden, with his criticism, and his Department of Justice, with its search of Mar-a-Lago and related investigation, have boosted Trump's profile to the benefit of both Biden and his party and of Donald Trump.

Everyone wins, except Republicans increasingly worried about the midterms and anyone hoping that the GOP would turn the page in 2024.

Several weeks ago, Republicans were nervous that Trump would announce his latest presidential bid prior to the midterms. Now, it is almost irrelevant -- Democrats and the DOJ have effectively announced for him.

Whenever things aren't going well for a White House or a political campaign, the natural advice is to try to change the subject. This often doesn't work -- the maneuver is too obvious, or the new hoped-for subject can't possibly compete with the old unwelcome subject.

That's not the case here. Trump is something everyone wants to talk about: people who love him, people who hate him, journalists whose work gets more clicks and viewership, and of course, above all, Trump himself, who has never found any other topic quite as compelling or important.

To the extent Republican officials and candidates identify themselves with Trump's delusions about 2020 and get sucked into debating whether the FBI should exist, they are creating vulnerabilities or distractions where none need exist.