When the world goes haywire, check those buttons

It happened again. It is happening more frequently, it seems.

“It” is losing touch with the technological world from time to time, and enduring a period of confusion before the world starts to right itself.

Let me give you an example:

My wife and I went out to lunch Monday, and afterward we decided to do something we often do after eating out. We went on a magical mystery tour. That is to say, we went for a drive along county roads with no destination in mind. Our only desire on these trips is that we enjoy the marvelous scenery that abounds along roads less traveled in this part of the country.

We were not disappointed. Not in the least.

When we got home, I checked to see whether there were any messages on the telephone answering machine. Yes, we still have one of those.

No messages.

Next, I checked to see whether anyone called but didn’t leave a message. We can do that, because the World of Tomorrow Was Yesterday. I pushed the button on our landline phone for “Caller ID Log.” Sure enough, two calls had been missed.

One of the calls was from someone I needed to talk to about something of little consequence, but something I wanted to get off my to-do list.

Because we recently had lunch and because we had driven around Cape Girardeau County for nearly an hour, I needed to go to the bathroom. I decided the smart thing to do would be to take the phone with me. That way, if I got another call from the person I was waiting to talk to, I wouldn’t miss the call again.

Sure enough, I was indisposed when the phone rang, but, thanks to excellent advance planning, I was able to pick up the phone to take the call. It isn’t a videophone, after all.

I answered the phone, but there didn’t seem to be any caller on the line. As a matter of fact, the phone kept ringing. I pushed some buttons. Heck, why push just one button when you have so many at your disposal?

Still no caller on the line.

However, I could hear Channel 12 on the TV as clear as a bell.

The confusion cloud finally evaporated, and I realized what I thought was the phone was instead the TV remote control.

I hesitate to tell you this next secret about my life: This wasn’t the first time this has happened.

I’m just being honest.

Here’s another example from real life:

I drive a five-year-old automobile. I like my car. It has a lot of doodads that I never use, like the cup holders that have heating or cooling functions, depending on which beverage I’m drinking.