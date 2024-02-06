When do the swallows return to Cape Girardeau? Right now.

Some of you, if you keep reading this column, are going to be mad at me. And some of you will want to give me a medal.

This involves birds, so if you are wishy-washy about birds, you can skip right to the latest news about volcanic eruptions, and I'm not talking about the heated fissures of rhetoric in our nation's capital.

On the front of our house is what we call a porch, whose roof protects the large living-room windows as well as the front door.

The large windows have at bit of architectural decoration, which creates a tiny ledge -- just over an inch or so -- across the very top. Whoever designed this trim was savvy enough not to leave the top of the trim perfectly flat. Instead, the top is beveled at a 45-degree angle. Why? To discourage birds from roosting and nesting there.

Apparently, this teensy design element has, over the years, been successful in keeping birds from taking up residence in this weather-protected environment.

Until this year.

This year, about a dozen barn swallows have decided to test the slanted window ledge as a potential for their nests.

In case you aren't familiar with barn swallows, they are beautiful birds with distinctive tail feathers. They swoop just a few feet above the ground and, in general, are good birds to have around if you want to get rid of flying insects.

Oh, and barn swallows build their nests out of mud.

Several days ago the swallows started swooping onto the itty-bitty ledge over our living-room windows. For a couple of days they seemed to be testing the swoopability factor and potential balance. Two of the birds were posted as sentries, and their job appeared to be to see what kind of problems human beings, or their cat, might pose in the long run. These guard birds were fearless, paying little or no heed as we went in and out or let the cat in and out.

On about day five of swooping in and out, the birds must have decided the little ledge had some potential for nesting. Four tiny bits of mud appeared on the ledge, spaced about two feet apart. As best I could tell, the birds' engineering and construction staff wanted to test adhesiveness or other factors that are important to a good construction scheme.

My wife and I had many discussions about the swallows. We enjoyed watching them in their nonstop swooping maneuvers. We were quite taken by the beauty of the birds.