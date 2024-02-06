What followed the Vegas massacre

I am writing this on Oct. 2, and my television has shown constant broadcasts about the shooting and mass murder during a concert in Las Vegas. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, committed suicide as police attempted to stop the shooting that left 59 people dead and more than 527 injured at the concert venue. Officials say it will take days to identify all the bodies and notify next of kin.

The support and assistance provided to victims has been extraordinary, and it continues today. First responders, emergency medical personnel and private citizens, including military combat veterans, all stepped up to save lives. Some private citizens stayed at the concert venue while the shooting continued to assist the wounded. The Clark County, Nevada, sheriff started an internet “GoFundMe” account, and it received donations of more than $1 million for the victims in one day. People offering blood donations exceeded the capability to quickly accept them. Included in the lines of ambulances arriving at hospitals were private vehicles driven by civilians who dropped off wounded, then returned to pick up and bring more victims for medical care.