Welfare work requirement is smart move

If the liberal-leaning Post Dispatch newspaper is anything, it's predictable.

In an article last week critical of a Republican bill to impose work requirements for some Medicaid recipients, the predictable Post call the idea a "controversial plan that could strip tens of thousands of low-income people of their health care benefits."

But we view the legislation as a long-overdue commonsense approach that would require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to either work, attend school, search for a job or volunteer at least 80 hours a month to keep their taxpayer-funded health care benefits.

Here's who would be potentially affected -- participants who are between 19 to 64, who are not medically unable to work, who are not pregnant or caring for a child under the age of 1.

A handful of other states have already imposed such requirements which requires federal government approval.

An estimate by the bill's sponsors says that 70,000 to 90,000 people on Medicaid in Missouri would be affected. That's less than 10 percent of the enrollees.

At the same time, similar work requirements are under consideration for food stamp recipients in Missouri. A like measure was stalled in the Missouri Legislature last year that would remove 42,000 people from the food stamp rolls unless they complied with the work requirements.

Medicaid payments in Missouri take nearly a third of the entire state budget. And that number will increase as time passes.