We need a $1 trillion defense budget

U.N. General Assembly resolutions feel good. Twitter hashtags are nice. Cutting off corporate services is better than the alternative. But the situation on the ground in Ukraine demonstrates that, at the end of the day, nothing is as helpful to Ukraine national cause as Javelin missiles.

There is a drastic imbalance between soft power and hard power in Ukraine. The Ukrainian resistance has all of the former — a righteous cause, an inspiring leader, the support of most of the world — and Russia has a preponderance of the latter.

It looks like the multiple launch rocket systems are going to win out, at least in reducing and occupying Ukrainian cities for now.

One lesson for the U.S. should be obvious: We need more and better weapons for a newly threatening security environment.

Russia's aggression underlines the potential of the U.S. having to fight simultaneous wars in Europe and Asia, to defend NATO and to stave off a China attack on Taiwan or elsewhere, when our forces currently may not be adequate to winning one fight.

Just as the new era of great power competition was aborning, we decided to drastically reduce defense spending. From fiscal years 2010 to 2015, we cut defense spending from $794 billion to $586 billion (in terms of constant 2018 dollars).

Readiness took a hit and so did modernization. During these years, the Army and the Navy declined to their lowest end-strength, or number of active-duty personnel, since before World War II, and the Air Force shrank to the smallest it had been since its inception in the immediate aftermath of World War II.

An increase in spending in the first years of the Trump administrative relieved some pressure but was hardly transformative. In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, spending actually fell in real terms.

This is not a prudent posture for deterring, let alone fighting and defeating should it come to that, two ambitious and cynical revanchist powers. In war games conducted by U.S. analysts, Russia and China routinely defeat us.