We must restore 'Veritas' at our universities

According to a survey done by the Harvard Crimson in 2022, 80% of the faculty at Harvard University self-identified as "liberal." Thirty-seven percent self-identified as "very liberal."

Only 1% self-identified as conservative.

This snapshot of the politics of the faculty at the nation's oldest and leading university is not exceptional. Surveys of most university faculties show them overwhelmingly on the left.

If we think about it, it can help us understand why the president of Harvard, Claudine Gay, had such a hard time making a clear statement condemning the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians.

And it can help us understand demonstrations by students at Harvard, and other universities, accusing Israel, the victim of these atrocities, as their cause.

As one Wall Street Journal columnist put it, one can hardly imagine demonstrations at Harvard against human brutality in China, Iran, North Korea, Russia or Syria.

But somehow atrocities against Israelis are not only justified in the eyes of these left-wing university elite but caused by their Israeli victims.

What is the sickness of the soul that has captured America's elite of higher education?

To start our inquiry, we must look at Harvard's founding. John Harvard, who provided the college's first endowment, was a clergyman.

Read the language on Harvard's seal.

"Veritas Christo et Ecclesiae."

"Truth for Christ and Church."

How many of Harvard's administration today, of those teaching at Harvard today, of those learning at Harvard today can identify with these words from the earliest days of their university?

I don't know the exact number, but I think if we guess zero, we'll be close to the truth.