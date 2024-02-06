Was last week the beginning of the end for Trump?

"It's not like in the movies," is good advice for almost any field or endeavor, from war to Wall Street. But perhaps nowhere is it more true than in politics.

At the end of "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," Claude Raines admits he was the villain all along. Lonesome Rhodes, the populist demagogue played to perfection by Andy Griffith in "A Face in the Crowd," has a hot-mic moment on TV and the audience gets cathartic release seeing his schemes fall apart.

Six years ago, I predicted that many conservatives would, like Alec Guinness' Col. Nicholson in "The Bridge on the River Kwai," have an epiphany about their misguided role in abetting Trump. "I don't know whether Trump will win the nomination or the presidency," I wrote. "But I am fairly certain that if he does, a great many people will one day say, 'My God, what have I done?' "

I wasn't entirely wrong, but I was wrong in the ways that matter.

It was Gen. Douglas MacArthur who popularized the British saying, "Old soldiers never die; they just fade away." What's true of old soldiers is also true of most demagogues. Sen. Joseph McCarthy served more than two years after his censure, a broken morphine addict, but with ample supporters nonetheless. Father Coughlin, the antisemitic "radio priest," remained a parish pastor for another quarter century after he lost his microphone in 1940.

Political movements have a half-life; it's impossible to predict how long they will last. What's clear is that Donald Trump's has kicked in.

A month ago, the Washington Examiner editorialized that Trump was unfit for office. The Examiner's owners shuttered the Weekly Standard at least in part because of its opposition to Donald Trump. Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, both owned by Rupert Murdoch, declared Trump should fade away. The Post wrote in an editorial that "as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country's chief executive again." The Journal echoed the sentiment: "Character is revealed in a crisis, and Mr. Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial. Mr. Trump utterly failed his."