War preparation in Europe

It is probably impossible for the average person to keep up with daily events of importance around the world. Still there are things happening which portend a heightened danger of war in Eastern Europe.

NATO military exercises were reported on the website of the British newspaper, "The Daily Telegraph" in August 2015. These exercises were prompted by the Russian military invasions in Crimea and the Eastern Ukraine in 2014 and by Russian military exercises involving 80,000 troops fighting an enemy from the west. "The Telegraph" was reporting on multi-national forces from NATO of 2,100 practicing a response to an assault from the east (Russia). This was the first activation of the rapid reaction force called Allied Shield.

AWDNews.com reported on Saturday the following NATO build up.

"The U.S. plans to deliver a total of 87 Abrams M1A1 tanks, 20 Paladin artillery vehicles and 136 Bradley fighting vehicles to Eastern Europe, according to Reuters. Four thousand American troops will reportedly be spread across Poland, the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Romania where they'll remain on rotation basis.