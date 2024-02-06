Vladimir Putin shouldn't be a right-wing hero

No CPAC invitation will be in the offing anytime soon, but Vladimir Putin has picked up admirers on the populist right, here and abroad, that he doesn't deserve.

With Putin threatening to invade Ukraine, the Russian dictator will again become a top-of-mind concern.

In recent years, there's been a reversal in which Democrats who were consistently soft on Russia from the Cold War to Hillary Clinton's attempted reset have become, at least rhetorically, much tougher minded about Moscow, whereas elements of the American right that once were the fiercest Cold Warriors have warmed up to Russia as Putin has grounded his autocracy in religion and social conservatism.

The sources of Putin's appeal to populists, from Pat Buchanan to Tucker Carlson, are manifold. They admire his strength and audacity in advancing Russia's interests. They think he has the right enemies, namely the same establishment that also scorned Donald Trump. They see in him a bracing reassertion of national sovereignty. They envy his pushback against fashionable progressive causes and his alliance with the Russian church to form a bulwark in favor of traditional values and Western civilization.

The problem is that all of this is abstracted from the reality of Putin's rule, which makes him one of the world's most cynical and dangerous men and a hideously unworthy steward of the Russian people's interests.

It's possible for a political leader to be a robust nationalist and social conservative without jailing the political opposition, assassinating critics, invading and dismembering neighboring countries, enriching a kleptocracy, and installing a de facto dictator for life.

Putin's nationalism trespasses against a pillar of true nationalism, which is that the nation belongs to the people, who deserve to govern themselves and not see the national wealth plundered by a ruling elite.