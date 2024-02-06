US inflation starts in Washington, not Moscow

President Joe Biden spoke at the Port of Los Angeles the other day and addressed the issue foremost on the minds of Americans today — inflation.

And in the spirit of a tried and true liberal, he blamed everyone in the world for a problem that he is responsible for.

Apparently, our president believes that Vladimir Putin is running America.

"We've never seen anything like Putin's tax on both food and gas. ... Putin's price hike is hitting America hard. ... I'm doing everything in my power to blunt Putin's price hike and bring down the cost of gas and food."

Speaking on CNN, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen showed she has a little more integrity than her boss by admitting the inflation situation was mismanaged and she was wrong about what was happening.

"I think I was wrong about the path that inflation would take," she said, referring to her observations last year that escalating inflation was a "small risk" and wouldn't "be a problem."

The president does, of course, see that Putin has some accomplices in ravaging Americans with escalating prices.

Among these, per Biden, are the ports, the supply chain, foreign shippers and the oil industry.

"One thing I want to say about the oil companies," said Biden: "they have 9,000 permits to drill. They're not drilling. ... Why aren't they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil. The price goes up."

Our president demonstrates that his understanding of economics is less than any college freshman.

Oil markets are global and competitive. No one company, even a huge company like ExxonMobil, controls the market. Even the biggest company is just one participant in a competitive market.

Unless our president wants to argue that American oil producers are a cartel, like OPEC, that controls about 40% of total world oil production, no one company causes the price to move.