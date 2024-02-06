Uptown Jackson plays important role in city's culture

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) presented its annual report to the board of aldermen this month. They reported on their progress from the last year and goals for the coming year.
The first area in the report was organization. The UJRO has contracted with Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) as an affiliate member and was awarded affiliate membership status with the National Main Street America.
As part of the contract with the MMSC, a grant was awarded which partially funded the hiring of full-time executive director of the UJRO. Steve Turner was hired this year and an office has been set up in the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce building.
The hiring of a full-time executive director is a major step for the UJRO. Turner will be able to oversee the UJRO volunteers and organize the activities of the UJRO on a full-time basis. He joins with a 20-year history as a Jackson resident. Turner's extensive experience in the retail, marketing and media industries will serve the UJRO well.
The UJRO's financial position is improving and greatly adding to Jackson's uptown revitalization efforts. Their income comes 76% from fundraising efforts. The major fundraising effort is the annual Oktoberfest event. This year, the event will be held on Oct. 4 and 5. The City of Jackson provides 20% of the funds and the balance comes from private donations.
Sixty-four percent of the funds have been reinvested in the uptown area. One major area of funding has been a commitment to the beatification of uptown Jackson. These investments have been in streetscapes, hanging flower baskets, banners and holiday lighting.
The UJRO volunteers have volunteered more than 890 hours contributing more than $20,000 worth of donated time.
The economic vitality group has begun surveying the uptown buildings identifying those available for future business expansions. Uptown merchants continue to develop promotional programs and events to grow their businesses.
In close cooperation with the Cape Girardeau County History Center, the UJRO has scheduled tourism bus visits as well as tour visits from riverboats visiting Cape Girardeau. Many other events at the History Center promote Jackson, including the annual February Visiting Artists Event.
Uptown Jackson is getting busier and busier, which is good for local businesses and Jackson as a whole. A vibrant uptown is key to the continuation of our strong small town culture. The future opening of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse next spring will substantially add to activity and business in uptown.
The UJRO organizes both the annual Christmas parade and uptown shopping event during the day and evening.
The next event I encourage everyone to participate in is the Oktoberfest weekend of October 4 and 5. It is a great weekend of family events, food, music and (of course) craft beer offerings.
That same weekend will include a free rock concert at 3 p.m. at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in the city park. The band will be "Heartless", which is a Heart tribute band from Chicago. Included in their performance is music from Heart, as well as other bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Who and Journey. Eli Cook will kick off the afternoon as the opening act.
Mark your calendars for a great Jackson weekend coming up on Oct. 4, 5 and 6. More information is available on the UJRO's and City of Jackson Facebook pages.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
