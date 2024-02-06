Uptown Jackson plays important role in city's culture

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) presented its annual report to the board of aldermen this month. They reported on their progress from the last year and goals for the coming year.

The first area in the report was organization. The UJRO has contracted with Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) as an affiliate member and was awarded affiliate membership status with the National Main Street America.

As part of the contract with the MMSC, a grant was awarded which partially funded the hiring of full-time executive director of the UJRO. Steve Turner was hired this year and an office has been set up in the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce building.

The hiring of a full-time executive director is a major step for the UJRO. Turner will be able to oversee the UJRO volunteers and organize the activities of the UJRO on a full-time basis. He joins with a 20-year history as a Jackson resident. Turner's extensive experience in the retail, marketing and media industries will serve the UJRO well.

The UJRO's financial position is improving and greatly adding to Jackson's uptown revitalization efforts. Their income comes 76% from fundraising efforts. The major fundraising effort is the annual Oktoberfest event. This year, the event will be held on Oct. 4 and 5. The City of Jackson provides 20% of the funds and the balance comes from private donations.

Sixty-four percent of the funds have been reinvested in the uptown area. One major area of funding has been a commitment to the beatification of uptown Jackson. These investments have been in streetscapes, hanging flower baskets, banners and holiday lighting.

The UJRO volunteers have volunteered more than 890 hours contributing more than $20,000 worth of donated time.