Unity through sports is message of Semoball Awards

One of the things I enjoy about the Semoball Awards is seeing how athletes from different schools and sports interact with each other at the River Campus. It's become almost a league of its own. The best athletes in Southeast Missouri who know each other but rarely -- or in some cases, one time per year at the Semoball Awards -- talk with each other about their shared experiences. There is a healthy and shared respect.

Now in year No. 7, the show will move online this year. But the theme is still appropriate -- United.

The newspaper and rustmedia team that produces the annual event has deliberated in recent weeks about what this year's show could look like. Could we have an event in-person? If so, how many people would be able to attend with social distancing guidance due to the coronavirus? Each year the show draws nearly 1,000 people to the River Campus where attendees are shoulder-to-shoulder in a confined space. Most years that's fine -- even ideal. Not this year.

Knowing our attendance capacity would be limited we made the decision to take the event online for a virtual experience. That means athletes, parents and coaches won't be at the River Campus on July 11, but you can still expect a first-class, unforgettable show from your home.

Much of the night will be the same as previous years. We'll recognize athletes from fall and winter sports. Plus we'll honor finalists and winners up for Scholar Athletes of the Year, Sportsmanship Award, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Male and Female Athletes of the Year. We'll also recognize an individual with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

There will be a special edition magazine recognizing this year's finalists, complete with never-before-read stories. Parents, booster clubs and businesses have an opportunity to include a congratulatory message in the magazine. To learn more or place your order, visit semoball.com/awards.

But maybe the one thing I'm most looking forward to is the premier of a rustmedia-produced documentary that will share how sports unite communities in Southeast Missouri.