Unity through sports is message of Semoball Awards

One of the things I enjoy about the Semoball Awards is seeing how athletes from different schools and sports interact with each other at the River Campus. It's become almost a league of its own. The best athletes in Southeast Missouri who know each other but rarely -- or in some cases, one time per year at the Semoball Awards -- talk with each other about their shared experiences. There is a healthy and shared respect.
Now in year No. 7, the show will move online this year. But the theme is still appropriate -- United.
The newspaper and rustmedia team that produces the annual event has deliberated in recent weeks about what this year's show could look like. Could we have an event in-person? If so, how many people would be able to attend with social distancing guidance due to the coronavirus? Each year the show draws nearly 1,000 people to the River Campus where attendees are shoulder-to-shoulder in a confined space. Most years that's fine -- even ideal. Not this year.
Knowing our attendance capacity would be limited we made the decision to take the event online for a virtual experience. That means athletes, parents and coaches won't be at the River Campus on July 11, but you can still expect a first-class, unforgettable show from your home.
Much of the night will be the same as previous years. We'll recognize athletes from fall and winter sports. Plus we'll honor finalists and winners up for Scholar Athletes of the Year, Sportsmanship Award, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Male and Female Athletes of the Year. We'll also recognize an individual with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
There will be a special edition magazine recognizing this year's finalists, complete with never-before-read stories. Parents, booster clubs and businesses have an opportunity to include a congratulatory message in the magazine. To learn more or place your order, visit semoball.com/awards.
But maybe the one thing I'm most looking forward to is the premier of a rustmedia-produced documentary that will share how sports unite communities in Southeast Missouri.
Sports are not the most important thing in life. Faith, family and friends should still take priority. But sports play an important role. There's nothing like going to a Friday night football game or cheering on the basketball squad at a tournament. Regardless of sport, you probably have your own memories.
Some of my fondest high school memories go back to baseball. Weekend road trips. Conference tournaments. And I think most high school baseball players remember the first "big field" they played on. For me, it was playing at Capaha Field. Some of today's players have had the opportunity to play at Busch Stadium. That's a memory.
Sports have a way of bringing people together. Friendships are formed and lifelong lessons are learned. That spirit of unity is what we'll celebrate on July 11.
One of the advantages of moving the event online this year is the opportunity to expand the audience. Instead of 1,000 people in the Bedell Performance Hall, thousands more will have the opportunity to see what this event is all about. You'll hear stories of athletic and academic success. Some of the names up for awards you will know. And you'll be able to celebrate the life's work of one outstanding individual who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
So whether you've been to the Semoball Awards every year or never at all, I encourage you to mark your calendar. You don't have to leave your couch. The show will be livestreamed on the semoball.com Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
Though we're apart this year, we're UNITED by our common love for sports.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
