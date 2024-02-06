Speak Out: Readers weight in on pardons, promises and political drama

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Pardon hypocrisy

The same people who are asking Trump to pardon the January 6th insurrectionists are the same people criticizing Biden for pardoning his son.

Bondi, Patel

Pam Bondi and Kash Patel want to go after everyone who has spoken out against Donald Trump. It’s going to be hard to indict, arrest and try 50% of the American people.

Biden lied

I’m sorry. My eyes have been opened. I thought Joe Biden was a decent man who cared for the rule of law. His pardoning of Hunter Biden reveals he’s been lying to us all this time. And now I don’t know if all the other stuff was just political lies too. God save us from Trump. But he looks better in comparison to Biden every day.

Musk, Ramaswamy

Why are we sitting back and allowing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to cosplay as government officials with an imaginary government department? Both Musk and Ramaswamy are multi-billionaires who are living in their own isolated bubbles and are out of touch with anything resembling the real world. They wouldn’t know what the inside of a Wal-Mart looks like or what it means to hold down two jobs just to make ends meet. Their actions could be disastrous for the working-class — something they have both exploited their entire lives.

Biggest losers

It’s interesting to note that six red states — Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, North Carolina and Utah — will be the biggest losers of Medicaid and SNAP benefits if Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency start making the cuts they’ve promised. It’s sad that people were duped by Trump and his lies about helping the poor people of America. He’s only out for himself and his 1% buddies.

Evidence required

As crazy as this sounds I would love for Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to go after people like Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney and Jack Smith because they will have to go into court with actual evidence that they either committed treason or broke federal law — neither of which happened. Once those two clowns are laughed out of court the Trump administration will be exposed as the dictatorship Trump always wanted.

Biden's judgement

So now Biden’s excuse for pardoning his son is “the circumstances changed.” Give me a break! This first family is probably the most corrupt the country has EVER had and the Democrats and media have protected them. Why? They did nothing positive for this country. All he has done is mess things up and collect from his crooked pay-to-play scheme. He will end up pardoning the whole Democratic Party because they have assisted him in his crooked practices. History will judge this man, and he will be judged by a much higher power. Sure wouldn’t want to be him when that happens!

Not treason

Just so everyone understands, speaking out against Trump, investigating Trump, indicting Trump and convicting Trump are not acts of treason. It’s called following the law and supporting the Constitution.

The next four years

That Democratic Meltdown continues on Speak Out! Looks like it's going to be a long four years for the Democrats and a great four years for Americans!

Sanctuary cities

Send all of the Biden/Harris Illegals to the sanctuary states and sanctuary cities and let the power brokers there take care of their new dependents. No more federal monies to care for the illegals!

Legal bills

Trump has now spent $90.8 million of his Save America PAC fund to pay his legal bills. He raised the money with a pledge to help other Republicans in their states and districts but that was a lie — it went into his pockets and then to his lawyers. He will spend the next four years bilking taxpayers and donors out of hundreds of millions of dollars to line his pockets.

Jobs created?