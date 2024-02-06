Speak Out: Readers weight in on pardons, promises and political drama

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Pardon hypocrisy
The same people who are asking Trump to pardon the January 6th insurrectionists are the same people criticizing Biden for pardoning his son.
Bondi, Patel
Pam Bondi and Kash Patel want to go after everyone who has spoken out against Donald Trump. It’s going to be hard to indict, arrest and try 50% of the American people.
Biden lied
I’m sorry. My eyes have been opened. I thought Joe Biden was a decent man who cared for the rule of law. His pardoning of Hunter Biden reveals he’s been lying to us all this time. And now I don’t know if all the other stuff was just political lies too. God save us from Trump. But he looks better in comparison to Biden every day.
Musk, Ramaswamy
Why are we sitting back and allowing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to cosplay as government officials with an imaginary government department? Both Musk and Ramaswamy are multi-billionaires who are living in their own isolated bubbles and are out of touch with anything resembling the real world. They wouldn’t know what the inside of a Wal-Mart looks like or what it means to hold down two jobs just to make ends meet. Their actions could be disastrous for the working-class — something they have both exploited their entire lives.
Biggest losers
It’s interesting to note that six red states — Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, North Carolina and Utah — will be the biggest losers of Medicaid and SNAP benefits if Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency start making the cuts they’ve promised. It’s sad that people were duped by Trump and his lies about helping the poor people of America. He’s only out for himself and his 1% buddies.
Evidence required
As crazy as this sounds I would love for Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to go after people like Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney and Jack Smith because they will have to go into court with actual evidence that they either committed treason or broke federal law — neither of which happened. Once those two clowns are laughed out of court the Trump administration will be exposed as the dictatorship Trump always wanted.
Biden's judgement
So now Biden’s excuse for pardoning his son is “the circumstances changed.” Give me a break! This first family is probably the most corrupt the country has EVER had and the Democrats and media have protected them. Why? They did nothing positive for this country. All he has done is mess things up and collect from his crooked pay-to-play scheme. He will end up pardoning the whole Democratic Party because they have assisted him in his crooked practices. History will judge this man, and he will be judged by a much higher power. Sure wouldn’t want to be him when that happens!
Not treason
Just so everyone understands, speaking out against Trump, investigating Trump, indicting Trump and convicting Trump are not acts of treason. It’s called following the law and supporting the Constitution.
The next four years
That Democratic Meltdown continues on Speak Out! Looks like it's going to be a long four years for the Democrats and a great four years for Americans!
Sanctuary cities
Send all of the Biden/Harris Illegals to the sanctuary states and sanctuary cities and let the power brokers there take care of their new dependents. No more federal monies to care for the illegals!
Legal bills
Trump has now spent $90.8 million of his Save America PAC fund to pay his legal bills. He raised the money with a pledge to help other Republicans in their states and districts but that was a lie — it went into his pockets and then to his lawyers. He will spend the next four years bilking taxpayers and donors out of hundreds of millions of dollars to line his pockets.
Jobs created?
Trump’s legacy will be that of a president who created millions of jobs for Americans. He will do that by deporting millions of illegal workers thus opening the doors for MAGA workers to have the chance to toil in the fields in blisteringly hot conditions while they pick the lettuce, strawberries, tomatoes and melons that all Americans enjoy. For just a few dollars a day, you too can have one of those highly coveted jobs that Americans say have been taken from them by illegal workers. Enjoy!
Ukraine over America?
Another billion taxpayers' dollars were given away to Ukraine today! This Democratic Administration just likes giving money away. What about North Carolina and Florida citizens who need help rebuilding from their natural disasters?
Badmouthing Biden
Columnists are badmouthing Biden like America was a virgin and was too innocent to understand Biden’s character. Give me a break. How many centuries have to pass before America accepts responsibility for America?
Undocumented workers
America has been ‘changing’ for well over 200 years. By 1972, 46% of all licensed physicians were foreign-born. Since 1965, 90% of new Americans came from outside white Europe. According to university studies, today "undocumented" workers make up 25% of the agricultural workforce. Seventeen percent of all construction workers and 19% of maintenance workers. Repeat: this is "undocumented" that Trump promised to deport on Day One. Not foreign-born but undocumented to corral in a confined area to deport. Should the Trump Administration follow up on his election promise, the economy would totally collapse, not within days or weeks, but within hours. Trump’s supporters might well be disappointed he does not follow his campaign promise or might well be disappointed in what their wishes bring to the economic conditions in this American global economy.
Women in combat
Pete Hegseth will have to loosen up his attitude toward women in combat. Has he never watched films showing Russian women as snipers against the Germans in WW2?
National debt
The national debt is growing so fast people cannot keep up with the current figure.
J6 and Donald Trump
Trump is still calling for everyone on the January 6th committee to be jailed because they uncovered the truth about his attempt to overthrow the election. That’s exactly what wannabe dictators do — jail the opposition for telling the truth.
US debt
This is a Mack truck economy being powered by a lawnmower engine, which is why there is a $36 trillion dollar fast-growing national debt. The country needs a more powerful engine. Thanks for letting me vent.
Trump smokescreen
Trump administration focusing on federal government cost cuts is a smokescreen to not having an economic revitalization plan. We won’t payoff the national debt with the current paltry economic growth. But this is what America wants. More smokescreen to hide the real problem.
Biden song
The new Jelly Roll song is fitting for Joe Biden: "You are Nothing but a Liar”.
New inauguration date
The USA Congress needs to enact a temporary act to change the next inauguration date to Dec. 24, 2024, in order to prevent Biden from starting WW3.
14th Amendment
Trump has vowed to end birthright citizenship on his first day in office. He has a small problem with that — it’s enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. However, that didn’t stop Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee from saying that the Republican-led Senate will take a look at the 14th Amendment and determine exactly what “born in America” REALLY means. Sen. Lee is either very stupid, so inculcated into the Trump cult or just plain crazy to think that he can parse the real meaning of “born in America”.
