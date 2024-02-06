The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Give Trump a chance
I’m not a big Trump fan but, he won the election and most of his policies make sense for America. Instead of making up hoaxes and forming a resistance to Trump, why don’t we give him a chance and see what happens? I doubt if it could be worse than the the last four years.
Health insurance
The irony is health insurance got us into this mess and health insurance will get us out.
Elon and Republicans
The future conflict in Republican circles exposes one of the MAGA movement's deepest contradictions: It came to prominence chiefly via the white, less-educated, working class but is now under the full control of billionaire technologists and industrialists, many of them immigrants. Does anyone really think Elon Musk has any interest in uplifting the lives of people in Southeast Missouri or elsewhere?
What about others?
Now that former Rep. Matt Gaetz has been exposed by the Ethics Committee, how about the rest of Congress? Or does Ethics only apply to Republicans?
Biden legacy
The only legacy that Biden has is that he was president (ha) between Trump's two terms!
Media coverup
The free press known as MSM has been once again proven as a mouthpiece of the DNC in regards to the mental cognitive decline coverup of Biden during his entire term in office!
Illegal migrant burden
The Biden illegals will continue for years to come to be a financial burden on the American taxpayers. How many more Americans will fall victim to their crimes?
Solar panels
Has anyone noticed the growing amount of solar panel farms in the surrounding area? Guess we will have plenty of electricity but no food!
Why Greenland?
How can anyone believe that Trump really thinks he can buy Greenland, add Canada as another state to the union and take over the Panama Canal? These are the ramblings of an addled brain and a very confused mind. None of these things were in his campaign objectives so why is he going on about them now?
Trump's promises
The $64 question going into the new year will be how long it will take for the Trump voters to realize that he will not bring "grocery" prices down, and will not deport all the illegals, and will not be putting tariffs across the board on imports. All of these promises were made to get the votes for the election. One can assume some are still waiting for Trump to build that wall and, more importantly, have Mexico pay for it.
Taxes on seniors
Where would senior citizens go if they sell their homes? Where do their high taxes go now? You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.
Musk and Trump
This week proved Elon Musk the most powerful unelected man in America. Until Trump gets tired of him or finds him a liability. Musk’s tweets that blew up the original deal to fund the government contained all three of these: truth, opinion and nonsense — Musk gives Trump enormous cover.
Biden's pardons
I don't see why MAGA is upset about President Joe Biden's pardons. When Donald Trump wants to release hundreds of horrible, immoral domestic terrorists and hold a party for them.
Smart, not woke
I had to chuckle when I read the “blurb” regarding having an 80-year-old president who was too old to make decisions and that’s why he has “smart “ individuals circling him. To this clueless liberal, I would say THIS is what SMART leaders do. They find people who excel in their fields and use their talent to prosper America. Unlike Biden who didn’t have any qualified people around him, only individuals who filled his WOKE openings and have left America in a state of “almost” disrepair. Thank goodness the majority of Americans want to see this country turned around and go in the right direction.
RX for seniors
Starting Jan. 1, prescription drugs for seniors on Medicare D will be capped at $2,000 a year. Every — repeat — every Republican voted against this bill to cap the costs for seniors. Are people voting for politicians who have the best interest of the people or the best interest of corporations?
Trump money
One of Trump’s latest grifts is to sell $2 bills with his face on them. That’s fitting because most Americans consider the $2 bill useless and bad luck.
Carter, Trump
Jimmy Carter once told voters that if he ever lied to them or purposely led them astray they should not vote for him. And then there’s Donald Trump.
Carter in Cape County
In 1976, Jimmy Carter got 41.95% of the Cape County votes, while Gerald Ford got 54.42%. In 1980, Jimmy Carter got 33.11% of the Cape County votes while Reagan got 66.60%. This best reflects the local values.
