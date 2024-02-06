The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Give Trump a chance

I’m not a big Trump fan but, he won the election and most of his policies make sense for America. Instead of making up hoaxes and forming a resistance to Trump, why don’t we give him a chance and see what happens? I doubt if it could be worse than the the last four years.

Health insurance

The irony is health insurance got us into this mess and health insurance will get us out.

Elon and Republicans

The future conflict in Republican circles exposes one of the MAGA movement's deepest contradictions: It came to prominence chiefly via the white, less-educated, working class but is now under the full control of billionaire technologists and industrialists, many of them immigrants. Does anyone really think Elon Musk has any interest in uplifting the lives of people in Southeast Missouri or elsewhere?

What about others?

Now that former Rep. Matt Gaetz has been exposed by the Ethics Committee, how about the rest of Congress? Or does Ethics only apply to Republicans?

Biden legacy

The only legacy that Biden has is that he was president (ha) between Trump's two terms!

Media coverup

The free press known as MSM has been once again proven as a mouthpiece of the DNC in regards to the mental cognitive decline coverup of Biden during his entire term in office!

Illegal migrant burden

The Biden illegals will continue for years to come to be a financial burden on the American taxpayers. How many more Americans will fall victim to their crimes?

Solar panels

Has anyone noticed the growing amount of solar panel farms in the surrounding area? Guess we will have plenty of electricity but no food!

Why Greenland?