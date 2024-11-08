The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Media manipulation

I was not surprised by the election results for president. However, I was amazed at how close the election results were. This is thanks to the media portraying Harris as the savior in the election. The media, once again, attempted to manipulate the American voters. The media should be neutral at all times.

Kamala conceded

Kamala Harris did something Trump could not do — she conceded the election with grace and humility in the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. This is how America is supposed to be. The loser accepts the results, and the country moves forward. Donald Trump didn’t do that four years ago, and our country suffered greatly from it. Let this be a lesson to Republicans, that’s how you do it right!

Trump's mandate

Now that it appears that Trump has a mandate with the presidency and both chambers of Congress, it's time to see what really gets done. The wall didn't get done the last time he had this advantage. So what will really happen this time?

Election polls

I saw an article that said “pollsters underestimate the support for Trump.” Not true. The pollsters didn’t like Trump. They polled areas that were not favorable to Trump to get the results they wanted. Just like the media, they wanted to paint a picture that showed Trump support struggling and they produced exactly what they set out to. The silent majority has a big footprint. This should teach the media and the pollsters that they can push their point of view as hard as they want, but in the end, people form their opinions from facts and experience. The media and the majority of the pollsters didn’t care about the truth, only their biased points of view.

Accepting results

I hope all MAGA people noticed how the Democrats accepted the results of the election. That's how it’s supposed to be done!

Cruel leaders