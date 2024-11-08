The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Media manipulation
I was not surprised by the election results for president. However, I was amazed at how close the election results were. This is thanks to the media portraying Harris as the savior in the election. The media, once again, attempted to manipulate the American voters. The media should be neutral at all times.
Kamala conceded
Kamala Harris did something Trump could not do — she conceded the election with grace and humility in the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. This is how America is supposed to be. The loser accepts the results, and the country moves forward. Donald Trump didn’t do that four years ago, and our country suffered greatly from it. Let this be a lesson to Republicans, that’s how you do it right!
Trump's mandate
Now that it appears that Trump has a mandate with the presidency and both chambers of Congress, it's time to see what really gets done. The wall didn't get done the last time he had this advantage. So what will really happen this time?
Election polls
I saw an article that said “pollsters underestimate the support for Trump.” Not true. The pollsters didn’t like Trump. They polled areas that were not favorable to Trump to get the results they wanted. Just like the media, they wanted to paint a picture that showed Trump support struggling and they produced exactly what they set out to. The silent majority has a big footprint. This should teach the media and the pollsters that they can push their point of view as hard as they want, but in the end, people form their opinions from facts and experience. The media and the majority of the pollsters didn’t care about the truth, only their biased points of view.
Accepting results
I hope all MAGA people noticed how the Democrats accepted the results of the election. That's how it’s supposed to be done!
Cruel leaders
The more cruel a leader is, the bigger coward they really are.
Liberal meltdown
Oh, the meltdown of liberals! To hear from some of these in serious meltdown mode, President-elect Trump is going to tell the sun when to rise and set. He’s going to go after those who don’t agree with him using the military and throw them in a torture chamber. And yet others are preaching to love and accept while judging Trump. My Bible says only the Lord God will judge. We have some liberals who place themselves above God? Like I said, libs are in full meltdown. And I want to see a list of all the celebrities who said they would move from the USA if Trump won. Don’t let the door hit them on their way out. Like they ever intended to leave. They are full of hot air!
25th Amendment
At some point during Trump’s term, his cognitive decline will become glaringly evident and Republicans will need to make some decisions about what to do about it. Whether they just let him continue on in a diminished capacity or invoke the 25th Amendment, it’s up to them, but they need to take the interests of the country first and appearances second.
Harris for President
Kamala was a horrible candidate. But she is a better person than voters saw in her. And she conceded the way that an American should. Now, it's time for her to become president. Biden needs to go. His arrogance to run again when he was way too old and not cognitively sharp is what doomed Harris. He simply isn't mentally capable. He should step aside or be forced aside with the 25th amendment. It's time for our country's first female president, because Biden is a joke. Harris deserves it, too.
Blame game
The Democratic Blame Game of why Harris lost to Trump has Obama, Biden, Black Men, Latinos, but not Kamala as the reason! Funny that the Democrats are eating their own!
The butter revelation
What’s that? Butter is $7? What? Is it framed in gold? The $7 butter revelation explains so much of the election. Paycheck-to-paycheck voters, much to the surprise of MSNBC, married women did not overwhelmingly break for Harris. Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, George Clooney and Beyonce couldn’t save Harris. Welcome to our world, Joe.
Why Harris lost
The economic pain of inflation over the past three years exploded the number of “paycheck to paycheck” voters. In the end, those voters broke for Donald Trump. Telling everyone that Trump is a Hitler-like dictator didn’t work. Trump’s supporters aren’t just a bunch of Proud Boys. The fight that fueled the campaign was a hatred of Donald Trump. Harris speeches didn’t focus on paycheck-to-paycheck voters. What we do know is that we are going to be governed by a monstrous child surrounded by cowards and grifters.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.