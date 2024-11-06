Amendment 2

Amendment 2 is a lie. It will not raise teachers pay. It will only line the pockets of the owners of the sports betting sites and professional sports franchises.

Election results

Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election. Given the swell in participation, I'll say the early in-person option was mighty handy, especially given the unfavorable weather on voting day. Folks at the Heritage polling place in Cape had it going on yesterday, Monday, Nov. 4. In and out in 5 minutes. On a side note, if this early voting no-excuse thing is allowed to continue, the MO legislature needs to revisit RSMo 115.639 for the allowed three hours time off, as this is a REAL pain in the keister and related extra overtime costs for those places scheduling 12-hour shifts.

Mental health program

Mental health program at Cape Girardeau County jail shows promise in cutting recidivism. All for coming down hard and heavy and relentless on those who have no signs of being corrected. Seems this program has a means from separating the wheat from the chaff to get those showing promise back on track into the mainstream. Sounds like a winner here! As was reported with half the county sheriff's budget going to jail-related stuff, seems like a very good return on investment.

Time change

Regarding the previous Speak Out comment about daily savings, it's a compromise with balancing typical waking hours through the year. For a bit of pain and discomfort and chaos and turmoil twice a year, enjoy later daylight hours during all the following summer evenings when most are still awake while maintaining earlier daylight hours during all of the winter mornings when the bustle of getting to work and school is going on. We tried daylight time year-round back in '74 or so, abysmal failure. There's a lot of stuff on the web about it. Those who want this haven't looked at the history they want to repeat.