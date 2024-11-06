The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
President Trump
Prez Trump will be a president for all Americans.
Water vote
I usually don't like post election analysis. But I believe the Cape water vote was about city management. No one is against safe, clean water. It's about giveaways and the mismanagement that got us to this point.
Hope for grace
It would be nice if Donald Trump can show some grace to others. Maybe too much to hope for. But he won, decisively. No one should question his legitimacy this time around. Maybe he will pardon Hunter Biden as a show of grace. The country could use some uplifting. Bring us out of polarization, where the other side is always evil. Voters chose their winner. I hate it but honor it. That's democracy.
Amendment 2
Amendment 2 is a lie. It will not raise teachers pay. It will only line the pockets of the owners of the sports betting sites and professional sports franchises.
Election results
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election. Given the swell in participation, I'll say the early in-person option was mighty handy, especially given the unfavorable weather on voting day. Folks at the Heritage polling place in Cape had it going on yesterday, Monday, Nov. 4. In and out in 5 minutes. On a side note, if this early voting no-excuse thing is allowed to continue, the MO legislature needs to revisit RSMo 115.639 for the allowed three hours time off, as this is a REAL pain in the keister and related extra overtime costs for those places scheduling 12-hour shifts.
Mental health program
Mental health program at Cape Girardeau County jail shows promise in cutting recidivism. All for coming down hard and heavy and relentless on those who have no signs of being corrected. Seems this program has a means from separating the wheat from the chaff to get those showing promise back on track into the mainstream. Sounds like a winner here! As was reported with half the county sheriff's budget going to jail-related stuff, seems like a very good return on investment.
Time change
Regarding the previous Speak Out comment about daily savings, it's a compromise with balancing typical waking hours through the year. For a bit of pain and discomfort and chaos and turmoil twice a year, enjoy later daylight hours during all the following summer evenings when most are still awake while maintaining earlier daylight hours during all of the winter mornings when the bustle of getting to work and school is going on. We tried daylight time year-round back in '74 or so, abysmal failure. There's a lot of stuff on the web about it. Those who want this haven't looked at the history they want to repeat.
