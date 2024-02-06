The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Time change

Why again are we changing our clocks twice a year? Please explain it to me like I'm a 5-year-old.

Status symbol

All of a sudden gun violence committees are the latest fad. The latest status symbol for a citizen. Cocktail party conversation.

Trump economy

Some are claiming that the Trump "economy" was superior to the Biden economy. Part of this is due to the PPP program during Covid which sent money out to businesses as loans to get through the period that never had to be repaid. Here is Cape County. PPP Cape County $221,096,233 loans, $219,170,280 forgiven. The national debt rose by $7.8 billion in Trump’s four years in office. That amounts to $23,500 new debt for every person in America. Trump had the third-biggest primary deficit growth, 5.2% of GDP, behind only George W. Bush (11.7%) and Abraham Lincoln (9.4%). Civil War. When federal deficits are exploding as they did during the Trump years with tax cuts for corporations, it is a policy that cannot continue because it is not based on sound policies.

Hilarious request