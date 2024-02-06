The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Time change
Why again are we changing our clocks twice a year? Please explain it to me like I'm a 5-year-old.
Status symbol
All of a sudden gun violence committees are the latest fad. The latest status symbol for a citizen. Cocktail party conversation.
Trump economy
Some are claiming that the Trump "economy" was superior to the Biden economy. Part of this is due to the PPP program during Covid which sent money out to businesses as loans to get through the period that never had to be repaid. Here is Cape County. PPP Cape County $221,096,233 loans, $219,170,280 forgiven. The national debt rose by $7.8 billion in Trump’s four years in office. That amounts to $23,500 new debt for every person in America. Trump had the third-biggest primary deficit growth, 5.2% of GDP, behind only George W. Bush (11.7%) and Abraham Lincoln (9.4%). Civil War. When federal deficits are exploding as they did during the Trump years with tax cuts for corporations, it is a policy that cannot continue because it is not based on sound policies.
Hilarious request
I saw where someone commented their hope for Speak Out to be more positive, for people to share something good or thankful. I couldn't stop laughing when I saw that. Speak Out positive? That's funny. What's great about Speak Out is not the positive stuff; it's the complaining. That's what makes things tick in today's world of grievance politics and outrage. If we started to be more positive, we'd no longer be of this era.
Gun laws
Thank you, Republicans and your greedy legislators. Your world today. Missouri family pleaded to have assault rifle seized before deadly school shooting in 2022. Officers had few options.
Woke politics
I disagree with Lowry that America has passed the peak of woke politics. What has passed is the heavy media attention to the woke politics. Now the woke politics in America are going just as strong if not more invasive but much quieter. Only when/if America decides to restructure its economy to grow GDP faster than federal spending will woke politics wane.
The results
And so Nov. 5 has come. The election will be decided. By the people, of the people, for the people. The final result is final as it has been 46 times, and the daily drama show will finally end. It is "We the People" and not daily drama shows. E pluribus unum.
Thank you
A big thank you to our poll workers, the front-line citizens against chaos. Be kind.
