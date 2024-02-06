The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Property taxes

Have you received your county property tax statement? Don’t be shocked if it’s outrageously high. Mine is almost as much as my real estate tax and I don’t drive a Mercedes. No wonder we have so many drive-off accidents. People can’t afford the taxes!

Food prices

Supposedly Trump was elected because everyone was worried about grocery prices being so high. They will soon be aware that his policies will have the exact opposite of bringing down prices. His tariffs and deportations will cause grocery prices to skyrocket at an alarming rate. So are you glad now?

Biden's DEI picks

While some may not like Trumps choices for his cabinet, he is picking people he believes are best suited for the position, unlike Biden who chose to fulfill DEI. Example: Kamala Harris was a DEI pick. How did that turn out?

Senate confirmation

Trump is demanding that some of his cabinet nominees be placed in office by recess appointments, therefore avoiding Senate confirmation. That shows he knows how weak and unqualified they are. They’re only there to do as much damage as possible to the federal government and wouldn’t make it past a confirmation hearing. This is exactly what people said would happen, and it’s happening now. Trump is destroying democracy in front of our eyes!

Crowley's Ridge

I had never heard of Crowley's Ridge so I looked them up. They are a super JUCO. They play a lot of four-year schools, like Harris Stowe. Has SEMO basketball come to this? No wonder the arena is empty.

Walk home

War on Waste in the federal government can start with no taxpayers' money to go to any of the over 9 million Biden/Harris illegals. Give them all a compass for their return trips to Mexico! They walked here they can walk back!

Trump won

So much criticism of Trump by Democrats in Speak Out; it's as if the fear-mongering never ends. Face it: you lost. Now let's see what happens. The tactics used eight years ago won't work this time. Trump won decisively.

Poor selections