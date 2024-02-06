The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Property taxes
Have you received your county property tax statement? Don’t be shocked if it’s outrageously high. Mine is almost as much as my real estate tax and I don’t drive a Mercedes. No wonder we have so many drive-off accidents. People can’t afford the taxes!
Food prices
Supposedly Trump was elected because everyone was worried about grocery prices being so high. They will soon be aware that his policies will have the exact opposite of bringing down prices. His tariffs and deportations will cause grocery prices to skyrocket at an alarming rate. So are you glad now?
Biden's DEI picks
While some may not like Trumps choices for his cabinet, he is picking people he believes are best suited for the position, unlike Biden who chose to fulfill DEI. Example: Kamala Harris was a DEI pick. How did that turn out?
Senate confirmation
Trump is demanding that some of his cabinet nominees be placed in office by recess appointments, therefore avoiding Senate confirmation. That shows he knows how weak and unqualified they are. They’re only there to do as much damage as possible to the federal government and wouldn’t make it past a confirmation hearing. This is exactly what people said would happen, and it’s happening now. Trump is destroying democracy in front of our eyes!
Crowley's Ridge
I had never heard of Crowley's Ridge so I looked them up. They are a super JUCO. They play a lot of four-year schools, like Harris Stowe. Has SEMO basketball come to this? No wonder the arena is empty.
Walk home
War on Waste in the federal government can start with no taxpayers' money to go to any of the over 9 million Biden/Harris illegals. Give them all a compass for their return trips to Mexico! They walked here they can walk back!
Trump won
So much criticism of Trump by Democrats in Speak Out; it's as if the fear-mongering never ends. Face it: you lost. Now let's see what happens. The tactics used eight years ago won't work this time. Trump won decisively.
Poor selections
Trump knows his cabinet picks are pure crap, but that’s why he’s doing it. He’s poking his finger in the eyes of all his critics by showing that he can get away with anything now that he’s back in office. He’s willing to destroy America just to get back at everyone who disagrees with him. That’s Trump!
Hit the 3s
The key is hitting the three-pointers, which draws out the defense opening up the paint. Great effort.
A joke?
Trump’s cabinet picks? Be worried, be very worried! He’s got to be kidding!!
AG Gaetz?
Matt Gaetz for attorney general? Are you kidding?
Clown car
The clown car of Trump cabinet picks is set to pull up to the Senate for confirmation hearings as soon as Trump’s sworn in. Expect pies in the face and plenty of seltzer water squirting around. It’s going to be a three-ringed circus for sure. The only hope is that there are enough real Republicans left who actually care about America and democracy to vote no on these clowns!
How ridiculous?
Trump has decided to nuke America with his utterly ridiculous and dangerous cabinet picks. The only other thing he could do that would be more devastating would be to turn over every classified document directly to Putin. But who’s to say he hasn’t already done that!
Family ties
One of the rare good things that came out of this election is I now know who I can trust and who I can't. Every friend who voted for Trump is no longer my friend, and every family member who voted for Trump is no longer my family. I am no longer an uncle to nieces and nephews, I am no longer a son to my parents and I am no longer the best friend of my best friend. The last 30 years of my life building relationships with with these enemies was a complete waste of time.
Kool-Aid test
Trump has nominated a bunch of losers and wannabes for his cabinet, but I think it’s really a Kool-Aid test for the Senate Republicans to see who’ll back his slate of clowns. This is how little he thinks of the office of president and this is how little he cares about Americans. The fact that he knows he’s putting totally unqualified idiots and morons in top jobs says everything you need to know about Trump — it’s all about him!
Unqualified picks
Trump has not nominated a single person who’s even remotely qualified to hold their cabinet position. This must be some sort of sick joke he’s playing on America. All these people, if confirmed, will do nothing but cause harm and chaos. If this is what Trump voters wanted, they got it. The absolute weakening of America as a nation is about to begin!
