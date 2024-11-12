Dems' shenanigans

To the person who said their prayers were answered because of a decisive victory. Think again. Democrats are already maneuvering around the Pennsylvania senate race. The Republican is a clear winner unless you fabricate and manipulate, which a leading partisan attorney is doing. Let's see if the media condemns the Democrats for doing so — or if it will just say it's part of the process. And, let's not talk about California. Those races might decide the House. But, again, this Democratic state says it will take weeks to count. And there is little accountability. They're not even working every day. The vote totals look decisive now, but the games have yet to all be played. But, yes, at least with the presidential race, Trump's victory left little room for protests.

Lessons learned

Were there Democrats and Republicans in 1776? Did they write the Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and Constitution? Did they fight each other or as one, something like 9/11? It's another turning point, a fork stuck in the road. It's not a question but a lesson learned in time. And some of life's hardest lessons are self-taught.

Water vote

Re: Cape city officials maintain need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails: This being the 'Show-Me' State, it seems that the majority wishes to be shown the hard way, rather than listening to what they're being told by numerous experts, or enduring even more of that awful put-down expression of perceived public ignorance from the up-n-ups about 'just getting educated’.

Take it easy

Please require the names of all these folks who are saying, with amazing arrogance, what Trump will do over the next four years. I want to contact these know-it-alls so they can share with me the next winning lottery numbers. Obviously, they can predict the future, so . . . Oh, and for all you folks wailing and loosing your minds over the election, grow up and stop embarrassing yourself.

Govern now

Republicans have to make a critical decision in Trump’s last term — do they act the way most anti-Trump folks said they would act or do they actually become the adults in the room for him? If it turns into a clown show then the 2028 election will turn against them, but if they act like serious grownups and actually govern for all Americans, then they may have a chance to win more elections. It’s their decision.

Water over stadium

The Mayor is concerned about funding the update of the municipal water system. The answer is really very simple. Rescind the council's unwise Santa Claus decision to donate $600,000 per year to the university. That would go a long way toward paying it down.