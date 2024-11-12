The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
No blank check
The reason the Cape public water issue didn’t pass is not a lack of information about the problems that exist with our current system. The problem is that the city asked for a blank check. If city officials expect a ballot measure to pass, they need to change the ask to raise rates annually from a 5% max to a specific percentage, like 8% or 10% and they need a sunset on when these higher rate increases will stop, like five years.
Pardoning illegals
Here is an interesting dilemma. Trump says he will deport illegals and pardon the Jan. 6 rioters. What happens if Biden pardons the illegals before he leaves office?
Economic comparison
Please note that at this time inflation is 2.1%, the unemployment rate is 4% and the GDP is 2%. Let’s compare those numbers to what Trump has in about a year. Then we’ll see how his mass deportations and tariffs are affecting the economy.
Silent majority
Democrats' insane social policies turned off the silent majority. That’s the main reason they lost by such a large margin.
Project 2025 video
It’s very ironic that the training video from Project 2025 special says that anyone wanting to join the Trump administration can’t be a convicted criminal or have had any bankruptcies because it shows they have bad character. Did they run that by the boss before they released the video?
Dems' shenanigans
To the person who said their prayers were answered because of a decisive victory. Think again. Democrats are already maneuvering around the Pennsylvania senate race. The Republican is a clear winner unless you fabricate and manipulate, which a leading partisan attorney is doing. Let's see if the media condemns the Democrats for doing so — or if it will just say it's part of the process. And, let's not talk about California. Those races might decide the House. But, again, this Democratic state says it will take weeks to count. And there is little accountability. They're not even working every day. The vote totals look decisive now, but the games have yet to all be played. But, yes, at least with the presidential race, Trump's victory left little room for protests.
Lessons learned
Were there Democrats and Republicans in 1776? Did they write the Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and Constitution? Did they fight each other or as one, something like 9/11? It's another turning point, a fork stuck in the road. It's not a question but a lesson learned in time. And some of life's hardest lessons are self-taught.
Water vote
Re: Cape city officials maintain need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails: This being the 'Show-Me' State, it seems that the majority wishes to be shown the hard way, rather than listening to what they're being told by numerous experts, or enduring even more of that awful put-down expression of perceived public ignorance from the up-n-ups about 'just getting educated’.
Take it easy
Please require the names of all these folks who are saying, with amazing arrogance, what Trump will do over the next four years. I want to contact these know-it-alls so they can share with me the next winning lottery numbers. Obviously, they can predict the future, so . . . Oh, and for all you folks wailing and loosing your minds over the election, grow up and stop embarrassing yourself.
Govern now
Republicans have to make a critical decision in Trump’s last term — do they act the way most anti-Trump folks said they would act or do they actually become the adults in the room for him? If it turns into a clown show then the 2028 election will turn against them, but if they act like serious grownups and actually govern for all Americans, then they may have a chance to win more elections. It’s their decision.
Water over stadium
The Mayor is concerned about funding the update of the municipal water system. The answer is really very simple. Rescind the council's unwise Santa Claus decision to donate $600,000 per year to the university. That would go a long way toward paying it down.
