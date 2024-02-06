The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Thanks, Jackson
The Cape Central Boosters had a tailgate fundraiser at the Cape-Perryville game for one of the Cape soccer players with cancer. Nice turnout. I was surprised when the Jackson High School soccer team arrived to show their support. Really a class act. Thanks, Jackson.
The best candidates?
The closer it gets to Nov. 5, the more apparent it becomes the American people will lose all over again. If Harris and Trump are the best America can do, there are no winners.
Crazy talk
The worse things look for Democrats, the crazier the accusations against Trump will get. It won’t matter. The more exposure Harris gets, the worse her poll numbers get.
Who's buying votes?
Why is it illegal for Elon Musk to give away a million dollars to someone for signing a petition to support the First and Second Amendments? It is not nearly as illegal as the Biden-Harris Administration forgiving student debt by using our tax dollars. If anyone is buying votes, it is the democrats. The Musk money is like winning the lottery, just pure luck!
Aileen Cannon
It’s no wonder that Trump’s team is considering Aileen Cannon as a possible Attorney General if he’s elected. That’s the job she was auditioning for when she dismissed his federal charges.
Food prices
Trump is still threatening the mass deportations promised by him if elected in November. If he does, prepare yourselves for the highest grocery prices you’ve ever seen in your lifetimes because most of the immigrants he wants to deport are the ones who pick the majority of fruits and vegetables and work in the meat packing plants. Food shortages would be so bad that people would have to line up with ration cards, just like the old Soviet Union days. Of course, Trump could ask his old pal Vlad how that worked for him!
Palestinian civilians
Not supporting the current Israeli government is not about antisemitism. It is about being disgusted with the seeming disregard for the Palestinian civilians in Gaza by Netanyahu and his cronies. I support the state of Israel, and I support a two-state solution. The killing needs to stop. The hate needs to stop. Netanyahu, like Trump, is trying to retain, and regain power to avoid indictments, and spewing hate has helped both do so.
Harris, Trump opinions
People who say they don't know Kamala Harris are just not paying attention to her appearances, speeches and interviews. People who support Trump are, I hope, just not paying attention to what he is spewing. And if they are actually listening to Trump and still support him, we should all be very afraid.
Trump's economics
Twenty-three past Nobel Prize winners in economics have signed a letter saying that Kamala Harris’ economic policies are “vastly superior” to Trump’s, but he has somehow convinced his base that he is an economic genius. It’s that type of blind loyalty that’s going to ruin the economy if he’s elected. Don’t believe everything that comes out of his mouth. Do your research!
