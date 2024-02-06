The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Thanks, Jackson

The Cape Central Boosters had a tailgate fundraiser at the Cape-Perryville game for one of the Cape soccer players with cancer. Nice turnout. I was surprised when the Jackson High School soccer team arrived to show their support. Really a class act. Thanks, Jackson.

The best candidates?

The closer it gets to Nov. 5, the more apparent it becomes the American people will lose all over again. If Harris and Trump are the best America can do, there are no winners.

Crazy talk

The worse things look for Democrats, the crazier the accusations against Trump will get. It won’t matter. The more exposure Harris gets, the worse her poll numbers get.

Who's buying votes?

Why is it illegal for Elon Musk to give away a million dollars to someone for signing a petition to support the First and Second Amendments? It is not nearly as illegal as the Biden-Harris Administration forgiving student debt by using our tax dollars. If anyone is buying votes, it is the democrats. The Musk money is like winning the lottery, just pure luck!