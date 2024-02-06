Speak Out: Can Mahomes lead KC to victory in New Orleans?

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Big win for KC

Another big W for Mahomes and the boys from KC. Can they keep the streak going all the way to New Orleans?

Jackson is proud

Congratulations, Julia Schlitt! What an incredible performance at the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf Championships! Finishing second in the state is an amazing accomplishment, especially with such tough competition. Keep up the amazing work—Jackson is proud!

Do our votes count

I begin to wonder if our votes count. We hear so much in the media that this or that state will determine the presidential outcome. We aren’t mentioned, so do we really count?