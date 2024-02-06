All sections
OpinionOctober 24, 2024

Speak Out: Can Mahomes lead KC to victory in New Orleans?

Readers critique Trump's divisive rhetoric, highlight the evolving role of women in elections, and address misinformation on Amendment 3.

Patrick Mahomes is leading the Chiefs to another strong season. Can Kansas City keep the streak going all the way to the Super Bowl this season?
Patrick Mahomes is leading the Chiefs to another strong season. Can Kansas City keep the streak going all the way to the Super Bowl this season?Artist depiction (ai)

The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Big win for KC

Another big W for Mahomes and the boys from KC. Can they keep the streak going all the way to New Orleans?

Jackson is proud

Congratulations, Julia Schlitt! What an incredible performance at the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf Championships! Finishing second in the state is an amazing accomplishment, especially with such tough competition. Keep up the amazing work—Jackson is proud!

Do our votes count

I begin to wonder if our votes count. We hear so much in the media that this or that state will determine the presidential outcome. We aren’t mentioned, so do we really count?

Immigrants in America

Without immigrants, America wouldn’t exist. We are a nation of immigrants from day one and will continue to welcome immigrants who follow the legal path to citizenship. Trump’s all-encompassing hatred and demonization is wrong on every level. Please reject his hateful and divisive rhetoric and move forward to making America an inclusive nation.

Women who vote

The upcoming election will be decided by the abortion laws of Missouri and the nation. A new "silent majority" will likely emerge to decide this election. The females will be the new silent majority who will vote in the privacy of the booth or mail ballot without the approval of the man in her life. America is changing — and the role of women is the biggest change.

Harris is puppet

Persons who are for Kamala Harris are not for the good of the USA. They just do not like Donald Trump because he is rich. Harris does not know anything about being president. She is a puppet.

Double standard

Trump is canceling a number of events because of exhaustion. Think what would’ve happened if Joe Biden canceled an event for exhaustion? The MAGA crowd would be calling for him to resign. This is the double standard MAGA is famous for.

