Speak Out: Can Mahomes lead KC to victory in New Orleans?

Big win for KC
Another big W for Mahomes and the boys from KC. Can they keep the streak going all the way to New Orleans?
Jackson is proud
Congratulations, Julia Schlitt! What an incredible performance at the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf Championships! Finishing second in the state is an amazing accomplishment, especially with such tough competition. Keep up the amazing work—Jackson is proud!
Do our votes count
I begin to wonder if our votes count. We hear so much in the media that this or that state will determine the presidential outcome. We aren’t mentioned, so do we really count?
Immigrants in America
Without immigrants, America wouldn’t exist. We are a nation of immigrants from day one and will continue to welcome immigrants who follow the legal path to citizenship. Trump’s all-encompassing hatred and demonization is wrong on every level. Please reject his hateful and divisive rhetoric and move forward to making America an inclusive nation.
Women who vote
The upcoming election will be decided by the abortion laws of Missouri and the nation. A new "silent majority" will likely emerge to decide this election. The females will be the new silent majority who will vote in the privacy of the booth or mail ballot without the approval of the man in her life. America is changing — and the role of women is the biggest change.
Harris is puppet
Persons who are for Kamala Harris are not for the good of the USA. They just do not like Donald Trump because he is rich. Harris does not know anything about being president. She is a puppet.
Double standard
Trump is canceling a number of events because of exhaustion. Think what would’ve happened if Joe Biden canceled an event for exhaustion? The MAGA crowd would be calling for him to resign. This is the double standard MAGA is famous for.
