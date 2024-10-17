The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.
MLB playoffs
The MLB playoffs this year have been nothing short of thrilling! From the incredible pitching duels to the clutch home runs, it's a reminder of why October baseball is so special. Only downside: no St. Louis Cardinals.
No on Amendment 3
Voting No on Missouri’s Amendment 3 is a step toward preserving life and protecting the vulnerable. This amendment would expand abortion rights beyond the limitations Missourians have already agreed upon, pushing the state toward extreme policies. It’s crucial to think about the long-term impact on both the unborn and the broader moral and ethical standards of our society. A No vote ensures we maintain necessary protections for those who cannot speak for themselves and avoids opening the door to less regulated, broader access to abortion procedures. Let’s uphold Missouri’s values by rejecting Amendment 3.
Pro-life?
If a pregnant woman bleeds to death in the parking lot of a hospital because the doctors weren’t allowed to perform a medical procedure to help her, how do pro-lifers call that pro-life?
Old people
In his rambling interview with Bloomberg Media, Donald Trump bragged about putting only young people on the Supreme Court and not old people. And then the oldest person running for president said “only stupid people put old people in office.” Trump voters, I believe he’s talking you!
New axis
A new axis is sowing global disorder. The North Koreans are sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine for Russia. China is making the most aggressive moves toward Taiwan in history. The next commander in chief will have to deal with it. America picking the next commander in chief — in other words, we have far bigger problems than we realize.
A new 1940
Clouds much like in 1940. America is whistling a happy tune as war clouds gather. A lot of stuff will come to America. American kids will be involved and die. The American economy will be affected. The next Commander in Chief will have to deal with it.
Yellen, tariffs
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has specifically cited tariffs as a cause of higher consumer prices and inflation. She’s a skilled economist and knows how tariffs work. Donald Trump should sit down with her and take copious notes because he’s clueless.
Anemic economy
The media promotes that young people are very concerned about climate change and want to see governments doing more. The fact is governments do not have the discretionary money to invest as much as needed for climate change research due to anemic economic policies not generating enough revenue. If you are serious about climate change solutions you will want to change your focus to push governments to strengthen anemic economic policy to generate more discretionary revenue.
How wars start
Trump recently said that Zelenskyy never should have started the war with Russia. I guess Trump doesn’t know how wars are started. It’s the invaders, stupid!
