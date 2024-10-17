The Speak Out column is a feature that allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment here.

MLB playoffs

The MLB playoffs this year have been nothing short of thrilling! From the incredible pitching duels to the clutch home runs, it's a reminder of why October baseball is so special. Only downside: no St. Louis Cardinals.

No on Amendment 3

Voting No on Missouri’s Amendment 3 is a step toward preserving life and protecting the vulnerable. This amendment would expand abortion rights beyond the limitations Missourians have already agreed upon, pushing the state toward extreme policies. It’s crucial to think about the long-term impact on both the unborn and the broader moral and ethical standards of our society. A No vote ensures we maintain necessary protections for those who cannot speak for themselves and avoids opening the door to less regulated, broader access to abortion procedures. Let’s uphold Missouri’s values by rejecting Amendment 3.

Pro-life?

If a pregnant woman bleeds to death in the parking lot of a hospital because the doctors weren’t allowed to perform a medical procedure to help her, how do pro-lifers call that pro-life?

Old people

In his rambling interview with Bloomberg Media, Donald Trump bragged about putting only young people on the Supreme Court and not old people. And then the oldest person running for president said “only stupid people put old people in office.” Trump voters, I believe he’s talking you!