Marcellus Williams

Marcellus Williams was an innocent man. The state of Missouri murdered an innocent man. Meanwhile, a murderer will forever never face justice for their crime. The victim and their family will never have justice.

Great website

I had trouble getting onto the new Southeast Missourian website. But now that I'm in there, it is working well. Thank you to the nice woman at your front desk who helped. I didn't like the change at first, but it's so much better.

Media, Trump

Why is the media so afraid to call out Trump’s egregious lies concerning hurricane relief, immigrants and border security? Are they afraid of retaliation from MAGA crazies or what he’d do to them if he wins? It’s time for the media to grow a collective spine and confront Trump for each and every lie he spews before it’s too late. People are suffering from his lies and it needs to stop now!

Amendment 3

Amendment 3 is wrong for Missouri. This will allow taxpayer-funded abortions, allow for abortions up through the ninth month of a pregnancy and overturn parental consent law in the state. It's wrong on so many levels. Vote no on Amendment 3.

Woodward book

Trump and Vance are now calling the man who took down Nixon a hack. Nixon was 10 times more intelligent than Trump, and Bob Woodward is far more believable than Trump. Woodward’s new book exposes Trump’s many phone calls to Putin including some where his aids were told to leave the room. There’s no telling what those two talked about.