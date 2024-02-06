Speak Out: Readers weigh in on the state of the nation

Speak Out allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Deportations

Speak Out, Jan. 23: "Wouldn't it have been easier just to bus those immigrants back south from the get go?" Been easier if Biden hadn't let the millions of illegals into the USA to begin with!

Communication

Bryan Johnson, candidate for Ward 5 City Council, seat is spot on about better communication needed between city and voters.

On the streets

President Trump campaigned with the noise that foreign countries are releasing their criminals and they are coming to America through the open southern border. It looks like President Trump is releasing Jan. 6 criminals to enter the streets of America with his pardons.

Rooting for Taylor Swift

Yay, Taylor Swift's team is in the Super Bowl! I'm rooting for her team. Go Taylor Swift's team!

New era?

We will see if the state government functions any better ... or at all. Three years-plus of wasted time and money, with little getting accomplished. Parson was a lame duck with zero control over the most divisive elements. Nothing fresh or new about more MAGA faces with their book bans, anti-life policies and grifting.

Facts

Cape needs some honest talk, not more "storytelling". Alternate facts gets us nowhere.

Vindictive

Trump is showing how vindictive and cruel he really is. Forget about Christian values with this man. He has pulled the security details of three past employees because they spoke out about his massive incompetence. One of the people losing his security detail is John Bolton who has been under threat from Iran since leaving the first Trump administration. Iran has been sending hit squads to kill Bolton, yet Trump knowingly canceled his detail. What Christian values are being shown by Trump? Anyone like to explain?

Biden's performance

The Biden/Harris Administration will be listed by Historians as the least productive of any since Jimmy Carter's! Don't forget that overall 20% Biden Inflation that was and still is a hardship on the low and middle class Americans!

Pardons

Speak Out, Jan. 24: "I wonder how the Cape police and others with a uniform and badge feel about Trump pardoning those who attacked police and put them at risk." Probably the same way they felt with the killing of police during that Summer of Love riots/looting/burning condoned by The DNC!

