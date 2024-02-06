Speak Out: Readers weigh in on the state of the nation

Speak Out allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Deportations
Speak Out, Jan. 23: "Wouldn't it have been easier just to bus those immigrants back south from the get go?" Been easier if Biden hadn't let the millions of illegals into the USA to begin with!
Communication
Bryan Johnson, candidate for Ward 5 City Council, seat is spot on about better communication needed between city and voters.
On the streets
President Trump campaigned with the noise that foreign countries are releasing their criminals and they are coming to America through the open southern border. It looks like President Trump is releasing Jan. 6 criminals to enter the streets of America with his pardons.
Rooting for Taylor Swift
Yay, Taylor Swift's team is in the Super Bowl! I'm rooting for her team. Go Taylor Swift's team!
New era?
We will see if the state government functions any better ... or at all. Three years-plus of wasted time and money, with little getting accomplished. Parson was a lame duck with zero control over the most divisive elements. Nothing fresh or new about more MAGA faces with their book bans, anti-life policies and grifting.
Facts
Cape needs some honest talk, not more "storytelling". Alternate facts gets us nowhere.
Vindictive
Trump is showing how vindictive and cruel he really is. Forget about Christian values with this man. He has pulled the security details of three past employees because they spoke out about his massive incompetence. One of the people losing his security detail is John Bolton who has been under threat from Iran since leaving the first Trump administration. Iran has been sending hit squads to kill Bolton, yet Trump knowingly canceled his detail. What Christian values are being shown by Trump? Anyone like to explain?
Biden's performance
The Biden/Harris Administration will be listed by Historians as the least productive of any since Jimmy Carter's! Don't forget that overall 20% Biden Inflation that was and still is a hardship on the low and middle class Americans!
Pardons
Speak Out, Jan. 24: "I wonder how the Cape police and others with a uniform and badge feel about Trump pardoning those who attacked police and put them at risk." Probably the same way they felt with the killing of police during that Summer of Love riots/looting/burning condoned by The DNC!
President Trump
It’s very sad that there is still a “minority” that will not let go of President Trump winning the election in popular vote, electoral vote and all swing states. They still feel a need to twist certain things he says, but news alert to you whiners: He is our new president. Thank God! I wonder why we didn’t see any fact checkers with Biden? Oh, maybe that’s because he was a completely absent president who didn’t have an original thought in his head. His handlers didn't allow him to have any press conferences. President Trump has had more press conferences in his first few days of presidency than Biden did in four years! Keep up the whining because it reinforces those who voted for Trump, that they made an excellent choice in choosing a strong leader who will surround himself with intelligent, common sense individuals who will do the will of the people.
Lumbee Tribe
On Thursday , Jan. 23 , President Trump signed an executive order instructing the Department of the Interior to find a pathway for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to be federally recognized. Hao! Thank you President Trump.
Leadership
President Trump and the First Lady's visits to North Carolina and Los Angeles showed true class and Leadership of "We the People". The man has shown signs he can do this. IMO, one major problem from being the Great Uniter is stop publicly demonizing the Democrats — the campaigns are over. Plus, Democrats are "We the People" too.
Fauci protection
Now Trump removes security protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci and followed up to say “I feel no responsibility if harm befell him.” This best reveals the mindset of President Trump.
Evictions
The southern border was closed and evictions beginning of Biden's illegal criminals started on Day 1. That was plenty for one day. More days ahead with more positive results for Americans to come!
Winning yet?
In just a few days, our lawless king ignored a law upheld by the Supreme Court, tried to rewrite the Constitution’s 14th amendment, gave top secret security clearances to people without background checks , and released the JFK assassination files while keeping the Epstein files secret. Oh, and gas prices went up. Are we winning yet?
Deportation stat
Here are some deportation facts. Based on the current reported rate, it will take 12,000 flights to deport 1 million illegals. Whether you support it or not, what's the cost and where does the money come from? There needs to be some fiscal accounting.
Refund request
I bought a dozen eggs today for $7.25. Trump said prices would come down as soon as he was elected. He owes me a refund!
Where does coffee come from?
The Democrats and AOC are crying about Trump's tariffs on Columbia, saying that the tariffs will increase the cost of coffee. Columbia doesn't produce all of the world's coffee supply!
'Golden Age'
Representative Smith talks about the coming "Golden Age." This is totally delusional. The projected annual interest payments on the accumulated national debt since 1980s trickle down economics will be greater than the total budget on the defense. Historically, when any nation's interest payments are larger than the defense of the nation, it ends us as the end of that empire. Trump is promising a huge corporate tax cut, which will explode the deficits even more. Reaganomics and trickle down have been a total economic fraud and failure.
Time for baseball
Who will win the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift or the Philadelphia Eagles. I for one can not wait for baseball spring training to get here.
