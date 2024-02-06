Unapologetically 'America First'

No woman marries a man because he promises to take care of other families first and then take care of theirs. No company hires an adviser who vows to counsel another business, then tend to theirs. And no homeowner hires a security officer who declares he will monitor the neighbor's house before guarding the home he is tasked with protecting. That would be insane. Nonetheless, our country is replete with people who expect our president to see to the interests of the world before doing what is best for the United States.

President Trump has his share of shortcomings. I could name a few, but I don't need to. Only supporters in denial don't see them. Rational people, even from his hardcore base, will acknowledge them. Of course, his detractors will acknowledge them also; they'll even make some up. But with all the flaws he has, his "America First" philosophy is not one of them.

Trump is the President of the United States. The American people did not vote him into office to look out for the world, though globalists find that hard to stomach. And though his stance to do what he deems important for this country has garnered accusations of xenophobia and racism, it is the right stance.

The U.S. sits in an important place in the world. Whoever wears the mantle of the leader of the U.S. is simultaneously the leader of the free world. But he is, foremost, the leader of this world -- this nation -- and he has a job to do here. His first priority is to look after the welfare of America, to preserve America as the exceptional nation it is. Our current president is not going to mimic former President Obama, who when asked at a NATO conference in 2009 if he believed in American exceptionalism, responded, "I believe in American exceptionalism just as I suspect that the Brits believe in British exceptionalism and the Greeks believe in Greek exceptionalism." That was the long version of the much shorter response Obama was articulating: "No." This current president, however, does believe in an American standard of greatness, which speaks to his constant refrain to "Make America Great Again."

America is part of a larger picture, but before one can think of what is afar, he must consider what is near. "Charity begins at home," as the saying goes. And while we seem to understand this when it comes to the husband, the business adviser, and the security officer, some struggle with it when it comes to the president -- or should I say this president? But then, some will struggle with anything related to this president, just as others struggled with anything related to the previous president.