Tucker Carlson, not just Trump, damaged conservatism

Tucker Carlson has left the building.

That in itself was unusual because Carlson hadn’t been in the building most other days over the last couple years. He rarely went into the Washington or New York bureaus, preferring his own private studios in Maine and Florida — comfortable silos from which he broadcast his infectious bunker mentality.

But he wasn’t physically in his bubble on Friday. He was in Washington to give the keynote address at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala. Tucker was a fitting choice. His first job in Washington was at Heritage, back when both he, and it, were stalwartly Reaganite. Heritage, which has long boasted of its influence in Washington (it was literally founded to help Congress craft more hawkish defense policies and more free market economic legislation) now fancies itself as little more than a Tucker franchise, a conduit for Carlson’s cable-ready populist rage, and all the “nationalist” policies that go with it.

Heritage’s shift from Reaganism has been described by many as a turn to Trumpism, and it is that, of course. But it was also a turn to Tuckerism.

Indeed, most right-wing institutions that depend on a large customer or donor base have embraced a strategy of monetizing the constant stoking of crisis and paranoia as the new True Faith. If the real-world facts prove inconvenient to the narrative, invent new facts to fit.

And Tucker was the high priest of that faith.

I quit Fox after more than a decade as a contributor when Carlson released a “documentary” for “Fox Nation,” a streaming service for Fox-addicts who can’t get sufficiently high off the basic cable junk anymore. His “Patriot Purge,” a farrago of deceptions, fearmongering and “just asking questions” conspiracy theories, was put together to leave the viewer with the distinct impression that the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was some kind of false flag operation or Deep State operation. It was the last straw for me.

The night before Fox announced Tucker was out, “60 Minutes” aired a segment debunking “Patriot Purge’s” central claim that Ray Epps, a Trump supporter at the Jan. 6 rally, was an FBI asset deployed with a MAGA hat to goad the protesters into storming the Capitol so that the Deep State could purge our finest patriots before going after the rest of them — i.e. you, dear viewer.