Trump's trial needs to be televised

On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg presented his bag-of-tricks indictment charging former President Donald Trump with 34 counts of false entries in business records. Bragg managed to slice and dice two payments to former hookers into what sounds like a big deal — 34 felonies. Don't be fooled. As former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, no fan of Trump, said of Bragg's case, it's "an abomination" held together "by chicken wire and paper clips and rubber bands."

The judge in the case, Justice Juan Merchan, set the next court date for Dec. 8, with a trial likely some time in 2024. That's smack in the middle of the campaign for the presidency, and will stick Trump in a courtroom with daily press coverage as "the defendant."

After Trump's arraignment, Bragg released a statement saying he charged Trump because "everyone stands equal before the law." Bragg's lying. No one else would have been prosecuted for the business entries referred to in the indictment. Nor would Trump, had he quietly exited the White House in 2020 and retired. The prosecution intends to cripple Trump's candidacy.

That is why it is important that the entire trial be televised. The New York County jury pool may be unavoidably biased against Trump, but if the jury convicts, the case will be appealed where the law and facts will more likely prevail.

The real jury in this case is the public, which will decide if they want Trump to be president again. The public needs to be able to scrutinize Trump's trial, gavel to gavel. Bragg's legal gymnastics need to be on full display, as he attempts to leap over the statute of limitations, turn a state misdemeanor allegedly committed seven years ago into a federal felony and transform two business transactions into 34 separate crimes.

Here's the hitch: In New York State, TV cameras are barred from the courtroom.

A bill to allow televised coverage awaits action in the New York State legislature. Lawmakers need to pass it now. The public deserves transparency. All states except New York and Louisiana already permit TV cameras in court.

A televised trial will allow people to see for themselves whether the judge treats both sides fairly and if the prosecution's key witnesses — convicted perjurer Michael Cohen and porn star Stephanie Gregory Clifford, known as "Stormy Daniels" — crumble under cross-examination.

How believable are these people?