Trump's courtroom campaign

Donald Trump is getting indicted and tried all the way into a third Republican presidential nomination, and perhaps a second term in office.

Trump's court dates and legal entanglements aren't a distraction from his campaign, as some observers predicted; in large part, they are the campaign.

We're all familiar with the so-called front-porch campaigns of the late-19th century, most famously the Republican William McKinley who would have delegations of supporters visit him at his home in Canton, Ohio. Joe Biden built on the concept with his lockdown-compliant basement campaign during the 2020 campaign (at least McKinley interacted with real people).

Now, Trump has come up with another variant of this concept -- the courtroom campaign.

It involves massive media attention before, during and after court appearances; images and statements of bold, unadorned defiance; and inflamed Republican emotions from the sense that he is being treated unfairly.

This is the potent political cocktail that Trump has used to build what appears to be a nearly unassailable lead in the Republican primaries. Perhaps GOP voters were going to swing toward Trump no matter what, or maybe the struggles of the Ron DeSantis campaign have played a big role. But everything suggests that, so far, Trump's legal travails have been political gold.

Certainly, Trump's opponents within the party have been thinking, "Please, make it stop," since the initial Alvin Bragg indictment. But it hasn't stopped, and it's not going to stop.

Every key juncture of Trump's legal drama has allowed him to dominate the fight for media coverage, which, as we learned in the 2016 nomination battle, is key terrain in a primary. Trump's various indictments, arraignments and court appearances have given him an entirely new way to blot out the sun.