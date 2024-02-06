Trump supporters right to doubt election

Some accuse Trump supporters of manufacturing allegations of voter fraud out of whole cloth and resisting the presidential election results in response to their supposed cult leader’s wishes. As usual, President Donald Trump is the villain and his supporters are complicit.

But again, the Trump-hating critics are wrong. Nationwide GOP distrust and outrage over the election is a grassroots phenomenon. Trump supporters did not take their cue from Trump. They witnessed the numerous anomalies on election night and beyond and recognized mischief when they saw it.

Am I saying the election was stolen? Well, I firmly believe that massive cheating occurred, especially in the so-called swing states. I can’t be sure whether there was enough to change the outcome of the election, though I strongly suspect it.

Millions of Americans don’t just strongly suspect it; they are sure of it. You should see my emails — not from fringers but sober, reasonable people. They are not, as some Trump haters have charged, trying to steal the election themselves by throwing out bogus claims of election fraud.

That doesn’t even make sense. It would be pointless for them to knowingly allege unprovable election fraud with any expectation of reversing the election in court. Conservative, originalist judges wouldn’t do that without compelling evidence, and even then, they may not because of the monumental gravity of such an action. Dishonest advocates might falsely allege voter fraud for partisan reasons, such as to delegitimize President-elect Joe Biden, but not to steal back the election.

A large percentage of Republicans, and a surprising percentage of Democrats, genuinely believe Democrats stole the election. You don’t have to take my word for it, but if you have any interest in understanding the mindset of Trump supporters, you would be wise to realize they believe they were robbed.