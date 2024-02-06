Trump is wrong about "woke"

Donald Trump hasn't been known for his scrupulously correct use of language, but now wants to police the use of "woke."

"I don't like the term 'woke' because I hear, 'woke, woke, woke,'" he said the other day. "It's just a term they use, half the people can't even define it, they don't know what it is."

Of course, Trump wasn't volunteering his equivalent of an elementary rule of usage from Strunk & White at random. His newfound disdain for the term "woke" has everything to do with his contest with Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The former president's by-any-means-necessary approach to fighting DeSantis means that he doesn't care if he's adopting the arguments of the other side as long as he's taking a dig at the Florida governor; it's his version of what people who are woke -- to use the offending word -- call "allyship."

Trump recently talked up disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by way of arguing that the Empire State's response to the coronavirus was better than Florida's. Cuomo expressed his appreciation. Now, Trump is embracing the left's contention that conservatives are throwing around the term "woke" as a catchall insult without knowing what it means.

Contra Trump and the progressives who agree with him on this point, "woke" is a useful term for social justice excesses and everything associated with them. If the word didn't exist, it -- or something very similar -- would have to be invented.

As it happens, it was invented long ago, and not by the right. The term dates to the first half of the 20th century when it was used by African Americans to describe how they should be aware of threats from white people -- "Stay woke." The word gained new prominence with the Ferguson, Missouri, protests in 2014, when it became an online trope. The publication Vox notes that "the idea of staying aware of or 'woke' to the inequities of the American justice system was a heady one."